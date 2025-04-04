Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade welcomes first baby with husband

Famous rapper Eminem is now officially a grandfather. His daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, and her husband, Evan McClintock, had their first child, a baby boy named Elliot Marshall McClintock, on March 14, 2025. Hailie, who is 29 years old, shared the happy news on social media today.

Recommended Videos

Hailie posted two pictures of her newborn son on Instagram and wrote, “Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍.” The announcement quickly got a lot of attention, with fans celebrating the newest addition to the Mathers family, per People. The middle name Marshall is a sweet and clear nod to Hailie’s father, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III.

The birth of Elliot wasn’t a complete surprise. Hailie’s pregnancy was first hinted at in October 2024 in Eminem’s music video for his song “Temporary.” The video was a heartfelt collection of home videos and ended with a touching moment where Hailie gave her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with the word “Grandpa” on it, along with a sonogram picture.

Eminem is a grandpa after Hailie Jade gives birth

People have been very happy about the baby news. Fans shared their excitement and congratulations on social media, with many pointing out how sweet it was that Elliot’s middle name honors Eminem. Some also noticed how clever the initials “E.M.M.” are.

More details about the pregnancy were shared on Hailie’s podcast, Just a Little Shady. In a November 2024 episode, she revealed that she and Evan were having a boy by popping a balloon filled with blue confetti. During the same episode, she joked about what parenthood would be like and said she looked forward to having her son as a guest on her podcast one day.

Hailie and Evan’s relationship has grown steadily over the years. They met while studying at Michigan State University and started dating in 2016. After seven years together, they got married in Michigan in May 2024. Interestingly, Hailie was already pregnant at the time of the wedding, though she kept it hidden during the celebrations.

Besides Hailie, Eminem has two other children. Alaina Marie Scott, born on February 22, 1993, is actually Kim Mathers’ niece, but Eminem adopted her in the early 2000s. Alaina graduated from Oakland University and married Matt Moeller in June 2023, with Eminem walking her down the aisle.

Eminem’s youngest child, Stevie Laine Scott, was born on April 16, 2002. Stevie is the daughter of Kim Mathers and Eric Hartter, but Eminem legally adopted Stevie in 2005.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy