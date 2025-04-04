Russell Brand’s net worth, confirmed

Controversial British comedian, actor, and TV personality Russell Brand has gone from the darling of stand-up stages to a right-wing influencer. In April 2025, Brand was charged with rape and sexual assault in a British court. Here’s a closer look at Brand’s net worth, and how he made his money.

Recommended Videos

​As of April 2025, Russell Brand’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $20 million. This wealth has been accumulated through his diverse career as a comedian, actor, author, and media personality. His income sources include stand-up comedy tours, film and television roles, book sales, and digital media ventures such as his YouTube channel.

Brand’s transition to Rumble

Another Rumble personality is accused of abuse and sexual assault https://t.co/LKk8x9vIUt — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) April 4, 2025

​In September 2022, Russell Brand transitioned his video content to Rumble following YouTube’s removal of one of his videos for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy. The specific video in question involved Brand discussing the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) stance on ivermectin, which YouTube deemed as spreading medical misinformation. ​

Brand expressed concerns over what he perceived as censorship by YouTube, questioning why major media organizations were not subjected to similar scrutiny. He emphasized the importance of free speech and indicated that his move to Rumble was to ensure his content could be shared without undue restrictions. ​

Rumble, established in 2013, positions itself as a platform “immune to cancel culture” and is known for its lenient content moderation policies. This environment appealed to Brand, aligning with his desire for a space that supports diverse opinions and open dialogue.

Determining the exact amount Russell Brand earns from his activities on Rumble is challenging, as specific financial details are not publicly disclosed. However, some information provides insight into his potential revenue streams on the platform.​

In September 2023, Brand encouraged his followers to support him by subscribing to his Rumble channel, with a minimum annual subscription fee of £48 ($60). The total income from these subscriptions depends on the number of subscribers, a figure that hasn’t been publicly shared.​

Before transitioning to Rumble, Brand’s YouTube channel, which featured similar content, was estimated to generate between £2,000 to £4,000 per video (about $2,500 to $5,000), excluding any affiliate deals or sponsorships.

Given that Brand produces content daily, this would have amounted to a substantial monthly income. While it’s unclear if his earnings on Rumble match those from YouTube, it’s reasonable to assume that his revenue on Rumble is influenced by factors such as subscriber count, viewer engagement, and any additional monetization strategies he employs on the platform.​

Brand’s legal problems

Russell Brand finally being charged for sexual assault gives me an excuse to repost this from the brilliant Sean Lock



"probably the reason I hate him so much is I'm a Dad"pic.twitter.com/dJobautLio — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) April 4, 2025

As of April 2025, Russell Brand has been formally charged by the Metropolitan Police Service in the UK with five criminal offenses, stemming from allegations made by multiple women. The alleged incidents took place between 2006 and 2013, during the height of Brand’s fame as a comedian, actor, and TV personality. Brand has denied all allegations and is expected to appear in court later in 2025 as legal proceedings move forward.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy