‘Luckily I wear this magical amulet’: Russell Brand plumbs new depths of cringe by hawking $240 necklace he claims will ‘protect you from corrupting signals’

Former comedian and actor Russell Brand is stepping up to heroically save us all from the insidious and corrupting power of *checks notes* Ah yes, phone signals.

The modern world is a dangerous place, 5G and Wi-Fi are all around us, and if you’re not careful those evil signals could even brainwash you into voting for Kamala Harris. Now, tin foil hats might protect you, but they look silly and you wouldn’t want that would you? So why not spend $240 of your hard-earned cash and purchase Russell Brand’s magical amulet which he says will protect you from the harmful effects of Wi-Fi?

Interesting creative choice to start the video with Russell Brand climbing out of a bush like some kind of creep. Ironically the whole thing is filmed on a phone while he warns of the danger phone signals pose. Anyways, this latest grift is rightly being ridiculed on the internet for being unhinged and pathetic.

Oh how far the mighty Brand has fallen, once beloved by most, now cast out to the fringes of our culture, doomed to spend the rest of his days clinging to what little semblance of relevance he has left.

What happened to Russell Brand?

That’s not to say that Brand’s fate is undeserved, quite the contrary as a matter of fact, the British actor and comedian is trapped in a prison entirely of his own construction. The dramatic persona shift came about last year after multiple allegations of sexual assault were made against Brand. It was around this time that he conveniently converted to Christianity and went full right-wing grifter.

Brand has denied the accusations and his supporters believe that the mainstream media have an agenda against him. Why the media would go after someone who’s not been involved in the mainstream for a good few years is beyond me. Regardless, the allegations were serious and have had a lasting effect on the public perception of Russell Brand. The comedian did receive support from the likes of Andrew Tate and Elon Musk and at that point it was clear he had nowhere left to turn, so he dove head first into the world of right-wing grifting.

And that brings us right back to this magical signal-destroying amulet. You know, the one that blocks Wi-Fi, but can’t block the signal from the wireless microphone he used to record the audio. Nowhere in the video does he even try to explain the science behind just how the amulet works, you just got to trust him I suppose. Then again, this product isn’t exactly being marketed to people with critical thinking skills.

Russell Brand has stumbled upon a goldmine with his new target audience of boomer-evangelical-gun-toting-MAGA oafs who believe the media are out to get them. He’s lost all sense of shame (if he ever had it to begin with) and he’s happy to palm off this crap for an exorbitant price because he knows there will always be people dumb enough to believe it.

