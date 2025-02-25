‘The pleasures all come afterwards’: This ‘Harry Potter’ actor admits the films were ‘quite boring’ to make

The Harry Potter films conjured the magic of the books onto the big screen and transported fans into a spellbinding world of wizards and magic — a universe so fantastically wonderful that fans couldn’t help but wish they could step right into it.

Recommended Videos

For the actors, though, the experience may have been far less magical. While fans were swept up in the enchantment, they saw the behind-the-scenes reality of careful planning, technical tricks, and the painstaking work that brought it all to life. It may not be as thrilling as people might imagine. In fact, for actor Jason Isaacs, it was downright dull.

Isaacs played the role of Lucius Malfoy, the silver-haired cunning father of Harry Potter’s rival, Draco Malfoy, and he appeared in five of the eight Harry Potter films. In a recent appearance on BBC’s The One Show, the actor looked back at his experience on set and said, “It’s a terrible confession to make, they weren’t that much fun to make. It’s quite boring, making big special effects films.” The revelation may be a surprise to some, but those familiar with filmmaking may be able to understand why he felt that way.

Set in a fantasy world, the filmmakers naturally relied on special effects to enhance the magic and create a striking contrast to the ordinary Muggle world that we live in. Filming these scenes, however, can be even more tedious due to the intricate technical requirements. Every movement and line must be precise to ensure the special effects align seamlessly when added in post-production. Additionally, the set itself often feels far from magical, with harsh lighting, complex camera setups, and green screen backdrops replacing the enchanting world we see on screen.

Despite being bored while filming, Isaacs shared how rewarding it was to be part of the franchise. He has heard from countless fans about how the movies and characters impacted their lives and even now — more than a decade after the last film was released — the new generation is discovering the magic of the series.

“The pleasures all come afterwards when I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it,” Isaacs noted. He admitted that he feels emotional whenever he goes on Harry Potter tours. “When I take my nephews and nieces to the tour, and the thing comes up and you’re in the Great Hall, every time I burst out in tears. It’s incredibly moving,” he stated.

It’s safe to say that being bored on set was a small price to pay for the lasting impression the films have had on millions of people around the world. In addition, Isaacs formed strong relationships with his castmates, most notably his on-screen son Draco portrayed by Tom Felton, whom he still refers to as his “son” on social media. In an interview with Square Mile magazine in 2023, the two gushed about each other, with Felton becoming emotional over the support Isaacs has given him even years after they stopped working on Harry Potter together.

“We’ve shared our journeys, struggles, lots of private things and private moments,” Isaacs said. A Harry Potter TV series is currently in the works, and each season will reportedly focus on one book from the original, JK Rowling-written series. Production will begin this summer, and the first season is scheduled to debut on HBO sometime in 2026.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy