Every ‘Harry Potter’ movie, ranked worst to best

The Harry Potter movie series is one of the most beloved adaptations out there, mainly for getting the spirit of the Wizarding World right.

Now, with more than a decade separating us from the 8-installment cinematic franchise that raked in billions and immortalized the story of the Boy Who Lived, we are once again revisiting this timeless IP to, admittedly, open a can of worms and ask yet again which entries in the series take the crown home.

8. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

There’s a lot to love in every Harry Potter movie, but if we had to single out one installment that didn’t add much to the overall narrative, it would be The Chamber of Secrets. A mischievous elf, mysterious murders, and a terrible subplot implicating dear Hagrid in the crimes. Yes, this definitely belongs at the very bottom of the list.

7. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

This might be a controversial choice. The Philosopher’s Stone is, after all, the movie that started it all, so shouldn’t it be regarded in a more favorable light? Well, let’s just say that while the perfectly executed introduction to Hogwarts works where it matters, the bigger conflict and the story’s villain come off as a bit shallow, at least compared to the rest of the series.

6. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

While the first half of The Deathly Hallows is there to set up the final bout between the forces of Hogwarts and Voldemort’s sycophants, we still can’t help but wonder if it would’ve been a better choice to make a longer movie, rather than split it in two. Still, we can’t blame the production team for taking this opportunity and allowing the journey to last a while longer.

5. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Barring its tragic ending, The Goblet of Fire is the most fun you can have watching a Harry Potter film. The Triwizard Tournament, the introduction of Mad-Eye Moody, and the epic confrontation between Harry and Voldemort in the third act all cement it as one of the most memorable outings in the Wizarding World.

4. Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix

For me, The Order of Phoenix is the most emotional Harry Potter film, and perhaps the moment Harry’s own character arc reaches a meaningful crescendo. It’s time for the Chosen One to face his demons and determine where he stands in this conflict, and tragedy awaits him at the very crossroads where that happens.

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The literary critic in me wants to lambast The Prisoner of Azkaban for breaking every rule in the time travel book and putting a huge Pensieve-sized plot hole in the middle of the Harry Potter narrative. But then, the gleeful nerd in me overcomes the nitpicking cynic and hails the third movie as one of the best this franchise has to offer. Everything about this one screams the perfect Harry Potter movie to us, and if you really think about it, The Prisoner of Azkaban indeed incorporates a bit of everything that makes each installment unique and beloved.

2. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

One of my gripes with the first Harry Potter films is how lighthearted they are. Of course, that tone makes complete sense in the context of the narrative and the age of our protagonists, but there’s something incredibly gripping, haunting even, about The Half-Blood Prince and its gloomy atmosphere. Voldemort is free and preparing to bring a new age of darkness to the Wizarding World, no one is safe from his minions, and Dumbledore is racing against time itself to prepare everyone for what’s to come. And of course, we have Severus Snape — the best character in the entire Harry Potter story — taking a fateful leap in his character arc. This is as good as it gets.

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Epic, riveting, conclusive, and sure-footed. This is how I would describe the final Harry Potter movie, which also happens to be the best one for me in terms of storytelling and characterization. All seven previous movies have been building up to this moment, and by Merlin’s beard, does The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 deliver. It wouldn’t have been easy coming up on “The Prince’s Tale” chapter, but Michael Gambon and Alan Rickman managed to perfectly capture the sense of overwhelming heartbreak we felt when first reading it.

After finishing the film, you’ll tell yourself that this was a journey well worth all the time and energy you spent on it. And taking the all too common recurrence of controversial endings to beloved works of pop culture into account, that’s quite an achievement.