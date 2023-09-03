As part of one of the biggest movie franchises of all-time, the Harry Potter cast have earned themselves enough money to live more than comfortably for the rest of their days.

Even with an upcoming television adaptation, there’s a loud faction of fans who can’t imagine supporting a new cast. Not only did the ensemble of both established and upcoming actors make Harry Potter so memorable, the success led them to even more opportunities for the talented actors. Many involved in the franchise have gone on to carve out incredible careers for themselves in the years since, and with incredible careers comes incredible income.

All of the Harry Potter cast have built sizable wealth over the years, and many of their net worths are estimated to be in the millions. Though it’s difficult to accurately determine any public figure’s net worth as I am not privy to their private financial information, I scoured the internet to craft a list of the 10 Harry Potter cast members with the highest net worth. Here they are ranked from lowest to highest.

10. Tom Felton ($20 million)

Best known for his role as Draco Malfoy, Tom Felton has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Before joining the cast, Felton had worked in commercials as well as the 1997 film The Borrowers. Aside from bringing the iconic Slytherin to life, he has built up a diverse acting resume with roles in projects like Rise of the Planet of the Apes and the TV series The Flash. Some of Felton’s most recent works include the 2020 film A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and the 2022 film Save the Cinema. In addition to his acting and voiceover work, he is also a musician and has released several EPs throughout the years. In October of 2022, he released his memoir about his time in the franchise, titled Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.

9. Gary Oldman ($40-50 million)

Gary Oldman already had quite the acting resume before he joined the Harry Potter cast as Sirius Black. The English actor, with a net worth estimated between $40 million and $50 million, is an accomplished actor with credits as varied as Commissioner James Gordon in the Dark Knight trilogy and Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Like many other English actors, Oldman got his start in theater before transitioning to mostly film roles, and has made a name for himself playing versatile characters. He might be best known for his acting work, but he’s skilled in other creative disciplines as well. He wrote, produced, and directed the film Nil By Mouth and also frequently contributes his voice to video games like Call of Duty. If you didn’t already think Oldman was cool, he’s also signed a book deal in 2015 to co-write a novel about a vampire set during the Gold Rush.

8. Ralph Fiennes ($40-60 million)

Images via Searchlight Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures

Ralph Fiennes played Harry’s ultimate nemesis Voldemort in the series. Different sources online estimate his net worth anywhere from $40 to $60 million, though most agree on $50 million as the likely number. Fiennes has built a long career aside from his work in Harry Potter with roles like Amon Goth in Schindler’s List, landing him Academy Award nominations and other accolades. His acting credits aren’t only limited to playing villains or appearing in ultra serious fare; Fiennes has proven his versatility in comedic roles as well, voicing Alfred Pennyworth in The Lego Batman Movie and playing Monsieur Gustave in The Grand Budapest Hotel. In addition to acting, he’s also an accomplished director and UNICEF ambassador.

7. Emma Thompson ($40-60 million)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Before she played Professor Trelawney in the Harry Potter films, Emma Thompson was already an actress with an established filmography. She began her career doing sketch comedy and theater before getting her initial breakthrough with Howard’s End in 1992, winning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for her role as Margaret Schlegel. Thompson continued to star in beloved projects like Sense and Sensibility (also writing the screenplay), Nanny McPhee, and recent Disney live-action adaptations like Beauty and the Beast and Cruella. Her fortune of an estimated $40 to $60 million doesn’t just come from her work as an actress; Thompson has also used her skills as a writer to pen three Peter Rabbit books.

6. Rupert Grint ($50-60 million)

Our first of the main trio to appear on this list is Rupert Grint, coming in at number six with a net worth of an estimated $50-$60 million. Acting in school theatrical productions as a child, Grint landed his first professional acting role when he was cast as Ron Weasley in Harry Potter, and he’s continued to act ever since. Aside from his work in the Wizarding World, Grint’s notable roles include Julian Pearce in the horror series Servant and Redmond in the film Knock at the Cabin. While he’s best known for his acting work, he’s diversified his income through investing in real estate properties as well as famously purchasing an ice cream truck, though there’s no word on how lucrative that particular investment turned out to be.

5. Kenneth Branagh ($55-65 million)

Kenneth Branagh portrayed Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and has a reported net worth estimated between $55 and $65 million. Before joining the franchise, Branagh had built a career as both an acclaimed filmmaker and actor, notably directing and starring in the 1995 adaptation of Hamlet, believed by many to be the best version of the story to date. Some of his more recent work has been directing Thor, starring in Oppenheimer (his third project with Christopher Nolan) and writing and directing the film Belfast, for which he won Best Original Screenplay at the 94th Academy Awards.

4. Helena Bonham Carter ($60-70 million)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Helena Bonham Carter is descended from a long line of political figures on both sides of her family and has been celebrated for her work as an actress, a career which has contributed to her reported net worth of $60 to $70 million. While her portrayal of Bellatrix Lestrange might be her most well-known role — and dare I say, certainly one of her most iconic — Bonham Carter has a versatile filmography and is known for her work in films such as Fight Club, Sweeney Todd, and Ocean’s 8 as well as a recent turn as Princess Margaret in Netflix’s The Crown. In addition to her acting credits, she’s known for her sense of style and has created her own fashion line in the past.

3. Emma Watson ($85-90 million)

Emma Watson, known for starring as Hermione Granger, has amassed an estimated net worth of $85-90 million over the years. Before landing the role of Hermione, she had only acted in local productions and Harry Potter was her first professional credit. She has continued to act after the series ended, starring in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. Watson is also an activist and committed feminist, lending her voice to causes she believes in. In addition to her acting work and activism, Watson works with many high fashion brands like Prada and Yves Saint Laurent and has recently launched a brand of gin with her brother Alex earlier this year.

2. Robert Pattinson ($100 million)

Robert Pattinson made an impression upon fans when he starred as Cedric Diggory in the film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. While impressive, that role isn’t the only one contributing to his high net worth of $100 million; Pattinson became the face of his own movie franchise when he signed on to play Edward in Twilight. He has continued to build a versatile acting career, starring in films like The Lighthouse, Tenet, and another high-budget franchise as the star of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Pattinson has also been working with Dior Homme since 2013, and has a music career in addition to his acting projects.

1. Daniel Radcliffe ($110-120 million)

The Harry Potter star with the highest reported net worth is none other than the Boy Who Lived himself, Daniel Radcliffe, with a net worth between $110-120 million. Due to his work in the series, Radcliffe became one of the highest paid actors in the world at a young age. The actor has built a career spanning different mediums and genres, starring in musicals like How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and a variety of films. He’s demonstrated his range and a penchant for comedy through movies like The Lost City, Swiss Army Man, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. As you can likely tell from the projects he chooses to work on, Radcliffe is a talented musician and a huge fan of hip hop (as demonstrated in the above clip).