‘He’d be wise to stay far away’: Queen Camilla to show Prince Harry ‘no mercy’ after he turns his ‘wicked stepmother’ into an enemy for life

Prince Harry may have burned his bridges with Queen Camilla for good, after branding her his “wicked stepmother,” and unluckily for him she has his father, King Charles, wrapped around her little finger.

The world is full of feuding families, but the Royal family is a case unto itself. It’s not uncommon for brothers to fall out with brothers, or to not get along with their stepmothers, but it’s quite a bit less common to air your grievances about your relatives in an international bestseller which likely ruins any chances you might’ve had of getting invited back to the family palace anytime soon. As family spats go, the case of Prince Harry and his controversial memoir Spare has to take the cake.

Reports say that King Charles is the most sympathetic towards his estranged son out of a natural fatherly urge to see his family reunited — he’s said to be heartbroken at not seeing his grandchildren grow up — but don’t bank on the monarch making any grand plans to bring Harry back into the fold anytime soon thanks to how Queen Camilla really feels about her stepson.

“She doesn’t want to show him any forgiveness or mercy”: Queen Camilla dead-set on opposing Harry’s potential Royal return at all costs

Photos by Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage, and Andrew Milligan – Pool/Getty Images

Harry wrote candidly about all the senior Royals in his 2023 Spare, which re-releases in paperback form this Oct. 22, but it appears he made a big mistake in airing his real thoughts about stepmom Camilla in the book. The Duke of Sussex made no attempt to hide his long-standing and mutually strained relationship with his father’s second wife in his memoir, even describing her as his “wicked stepmother.”

This is now coming back to bite him, as sources say that it’s Camilla who is putting a ban on any attempts Harry might make to be close to his father again at this time. “Not everyone is keen on that idea, but Camilla is opposed to Harry making any sort of return, even for a friendly visit,” a source told GB News. “She (Camilla) doesn’t want to come face to face with him, let alone show him any kind of forgiveness or mercy.”

Camilla is said to view Harry as a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and that he brings nothing but “stress and drama” when he’s around. With Charles’ health so precarious these days, Camilla feels it’s only in his best interests that Harry stays away from him. “It’s her belief that any interaction King Charles has with him is only going to be bad for his health and for the family as a whole,” the source continued.

To date, Harry has only seen his father once since his cancer diagnosis at the start of the year, with the pair speaking for only 45 minutes in February. If someone from within the family were to extend an invitation for him to make a more substantial reunion, however, it might just be in Harry’s best interests to stay clear, lest Camilla show him how “wicked” she can be. “If Harry does get the invite back to the UK, he’d be wise to stay far away from Camilla,” the source concluded.

