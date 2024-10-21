Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
King Charles III delivers a speech during a Bicentenary of the Legislative Council event at NSW Parliament House on October 20, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Inset: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit on September 23, 2024 in New York City.
Photos by Roni Bintang/John Nacion/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘It is not something that even registers on his radar’: King Charles reveals just how ‘insignificant’ Prince Harry is to him now

Ouch, this has got to sting.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Oct 21, 2024 02:31 pm

I don’t want to alarm you, but Prince Harry‘s slow transformation into Lord Voldemort may be complete. No, I don’t mean to suggest that the Duke of Sussex has lost his nose or the remainder of his hair, but that the Royal family is treating him like some dark wizard they don’t want to summon. The mere memory of Harry is supposedly so sour at this point that King Charles doesn’t even want to hear his name.

Recommended Videos

This week is a big one for King Charles, perhaps even his biggest since his coronation in 2023. As he undertakes a Royal tour across Australia and Samoa, the monarch is making his first trip to the Commonwealth nations as head of state. Even though his health has already caused unwanted hiccups, the king is determined for everything to go as smoothly as possible. And apparently that requires nary a single mention of He Who Must Not Be Named.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have banned all mention of Prince Harry during their Australian tour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024 in Ver-Sur-Mer, France. Normandy is hosting various events across significant sites such as Pegasus Bridge, Sainte-Mère-Église, and Pointe du Hoc, to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944.
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and King Charles haven’t spoken more than a handful of minutes all year — the duke came to Buckingham Palace following his father’s cancer diagnosis for the briefest of brief visits back in February — but now it seems the king isn’t even allowing anyone to speak about Harry in his presence.

As per Express, King Charles and Queen Camilla have requested that there be no discussion of Prince Harry and the paperback release of his infamous memoir, Spare, for the duration of their nine-day trip. Despite this Royal tour being on the calendar all year, Harry elected to schedule the second roll-out of his book for this exact week — the Spare paperback hits U.S. shelves on Oct. 22, and then follows in the U.K. on Oct. 24.

“It will be business as usual for the King and Queen during this tour and they don’t want it to be marred by any talk of Harry’s book,” a source told the publication, using rather strong language to describe the king’s attitude toward his son. “It’s so insignificant to them at this point and they’ve got much bigger things to focus on,” they continued. “The King is keen for this tour to be a success and it [Harry’s book] is not something that even registers on his radar.”

It seems the king may still be sore from an eerily similar situation that happened way back in 2016. The then-Prince Charles was on all-important trip to Bahrain to speak with the nation’s president, a trip that had been carefully planned for months in order to optimize media attention, when Harry elected to release an official statement about his relationship with Meghan Markle for the first time. Charles is said to have been furious and “crushed” that his son had swiped all the headlines from him.

Luckily for Charles on this occasion, Harry has neglected to fill the Spare paperback with any fresh material, which many are viewing as a gesture of goodwill to the Royals who were so offended by the book’s original release. If this was an olive branch, however, it seems the king just took it and used it as a magic wand to expel(liarmus) all things Sussex-related from his life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter