Did Prince William cheat on Kate Middleton?

People are still trying to make sense of the Kate Middleton situation and recently one of the more damaging rumors has resurfaced – that Prince William has been unfaithful to her.

Recommended Videos

This isn’t the first time this rumor has reared its head, but it’s started circulating again thanks to Kate’s absence from public events. People online have theorized that she has left William and has pulled a ‘Gone Girl’ due to her husband’s infidelity and that the royal family is in damage control.

So did Prince William really have an affair?

Let’s just clear the air before we go any further, there isn’t any evidence to support the claim that Prince William cheated on Kate; also these rumors aren’t necessarily new with articles going back years making the same claim. Women’s Health Mag reported that tabloids became obsessed with the idea of a “falling out” between Kate and William. Despite attempts from the palace on numerous occasions to quash these unsubstantial rumors they come back time and time again.

Who did Prince William supposedly have an affair with?

Most outlets in 2019 cited a report from The Sun which looks to have since been deleted. According to Cosmopolitan, the article inclaimed that Kate had had a falling out with one of her countryside friends, Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She reportedly asked William to phase her out of their social circle, so it seems whatever it was, it was pretty serious. William and Kate refuted the alleged “falling out” reported on by the Sun, but by this point, people had begun speculating that the prince had had some sort of affair with Rose Hanbury.

The rumors died down for a while after Rose was spotted accompanying William and Kate on a walk to church, indicating that there was no bad blood between them. Regardless, the story has come up time and time again, for example, in 2022 when a celebrity gossip account known as DeuxMoi reignited the rumors, and another time during the coronation when outlets like SheFinds reported that Kate was bothered by Rose attending.

Even Stephen Colbert spoke about the rumor on his talk show, prompting many to somehow take that as proof that there was truth to it. While the Palace has refuted these claims numerous times, now Hanbury herself has even stepped in to clear the air. Through her lawyers she stated that “the rumors are completely false” reports Business Insider.

So there we have it, there is absolutely no proof of an affair, just rumors and gossip coming from old articles that were published years ago without any evidence. Kate Middleton disappearing from the public eye is just another excuse to wheel out this tired old conspiracy, personally, I’m more inclined to believe she’s been abducted by aliens and replaced by a body double over the affair allegations.