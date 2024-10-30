‘I’ve messed up’: Prince Harry only has one option left after Prince William makes bold move in front of millions

Prince William shocked Royal watchers this week by making an unexpected move concerning his long-standing feud with Prince Harry. It’s no secret that the biggest obstacle in the way of the Duke of Sussex returning to the family fold is his bitter battle with his older brother. William is known to have taken the hardest stance against inviting Harry back after he spilled Royal secrets in interview and in his book, Spare.

There’s little love lost between the two sons of King Charles these days, and neither has seemed in a rush to make amends with the other ever since Harry took off with Meghan Markle and his family to California in 2020. That’s why it’s surprising, then, that William decided to name-drop Harry in his new TV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. In a clip released ahead of the special’s premiere, William mentioned Harry by name in public for the first time in years.

The move has been described by many as a subtle olive branch to his little brother, and if that is indeed the case then there’s one thing Harry must do to capitalize on this chance to build bridges.

Harry needs to eat “some humble pie” and fess up after William extends “olive branch”

Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to Royal commentator Rupert Bell, there’s only one item on the dessert menu for Harry following William’s move: humble pie.

Speaking on Kinsey Scholfield‘s podcast, Bell noted that it’s natural that Harry would come up in the documentary as William was reflecting on his long family history with supporting homelessness charities (more on that in a moment) and the mention intimated that the Prince of Wales still carries around a sadness over how things went down.

“It would be odd if he didn’t mention in this documentary, his brother, you know, the back story. I’m sure he’s sad about the breakdown because they were very close,” Bell opined. “They looked after each other, and that’s what’s so sad about it.” If Harry wants to make the most of this supposed olive branch, though, Bell believe it’s up to him to admit to his own culpability and apologize to his brother. “The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I’ve messed up,” the expert added. In the aforementioned documentary, William reflected on visiting a homeless shelter in London for the first time as a boy. “My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” he began, which is where he made the notable Harry name-drop. But is this really some kind of subtle sign to Harry that he’s maybe willing to let bygones by bygones or did he simply mention his brother’s name because, you know, he was there? Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs in two parts on ITV1 in the U.K. across Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. For international viewers, it will be available to stream on Disney Plus — which is something of a snub to Harry’s own chosen streaming platform, Netflix.

