Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watches the show during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at on September 09, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Inset: Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the Centrepoint Awards and Gala Dinner at The British Museum on October 16, 2024 in London, England.
Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘I’ve messed up’: Prince Harry only has one option left after Prince William makes bold move in front of millions

William's curveball comment surprised everyone.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Oct 30, 2024 09:35 am

Prince William shocked Royal watchers this week by making an unexpected move concerning his long-standing feud with Prince Harry. It’s no secret that the biggest obstacle in the way of the Duke of Sussex returning to the family fold is his bitter battle with his older brother. William is known to have taken the hardest stance against inviting Harry back after he spilled Royal secrets in interview and in his book, Spare.

Recommended Videos

There’s little love lost between the two sons of King Charles these days, and neither has seemed in a rush to make amends with the other ever since Harry took off with Meghan Markle and his family to California in 2020. That’s why it’s surprising, then, that William decided to name-drop Harry in his new TV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. In a clip released ahead of the special’s premiere, William mentioned Harry by name in public for the first time in years.

The move has been described by many as a subtle olive branch to his little brother, and if that is indeed the case then there’s one thing Harry must do to capitalize on this chance to build bridges.

Harry needs to eat “some humble pie” and fess up after William extends “olive branch”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry arrive for the wedding ceremony of Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church as the bridesmaids and pageboys walk ahead on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to Royal commentator Rupert Bell, there’s only one item on the dessert menu for Harry following William’s move: humble pie.

Speaking on Kinsey Scholfield‘s podcast, Bell noted that it’s natural that Harry would come up in the documentary as William was reflecting on his long family history with supporting homelessness charities (more on that in a moment) and the mention intimated that the Prince of Wales still carries around a sadness over how things went down.

“It would be odd if he didn’t mention in this documentary, his brother, you know, the back story. I’m sure he’s sad about the breakdown because they were very close,” Bell opined. “They looked after each other, and that’s what’s so sad about it.”

If Harry wants to make the most of this supposed olive branch, though, Bell believe it’s up to him to admit to his own culpability and apologize to his brother. “The only way the olive branch is going to happen is if Harry eats some serious humble pie and says I’ve messed up,” the expert added.

In the aforementioned documentary, William reflected on visiting a homeless shelter in London for the first time as a boy. “My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there,” he began, which is where he made the notable Harry name-drop. But is this really some kind of subtle sign to Harry that he’s maybe willing to let bygones by bygones or did he simply mention his brother’s name because, you know, he was there?

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs in two parts on ITV1 in the U.K. across Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. For international viewers, it will be available to stream on Disney Plus — which is something of a snub to Harry’s own chosen streaming platform, Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter