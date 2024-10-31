Who is Lee Ann Womack, the singer who’s become part of a ‘Love is Blind’ fairytale?

On Wednesday’s Love is Blind season 7 reunion, season 4 alums Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski made a triumphant return to the reality-dating series. The couple, who married in the finale of their respective season, also recently welcomed the first Love is Blind baby – a daughter named Galileo Terri Rayne, born earlier this year.

Zach and Bliss talked about their new arrival on the final, with a fun throwback to their first appearance on the series. For those who remember the beginning of the couple’s relationship, the song “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack was an early bonding point for the pair, when they were still separated by pods.

Zack revealed the country-pop song was his favorite song when he and Bliss were getting to know one another’s interests – which turned out to be Bliss’ favorite song too, prompting her to cry happy tears. Zack revealed he would like the “I Hope You Dance” to be the first dance song at his wedding, having been introduced to it by his mother as a loving tribute to her son. This was a wish that eventually came true, when she and Zack wed at the end of their season 4 journey.

This wasn’t the part that made the scene so memorable, as Zack misremembered the singer’s name as Lee Ann Wombat – yes, like the furry animal. This mistake got the thumbs up from Womack, who appreciated the new name, and even paid the newfound attention back when the couple welcomed their first child.

So, who is Lee Ann Womack, the singer who helped spark the beginning of a beautiful love story on a blind date gone right?

Who is Lee Ann Womack?

Lee Ann Womack (born 1966) is a multi-Country Music Award (CMA) and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, specializing in the country-pop genre. Womack’s biggest hit, 2000’s “I Hope You Dance,” as featured in Love is Blind, topped Billboard’s Hot Country Singles & Tracks and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts, selling two million copies in the United States.

The song, a much more poppy endeavor for the previously straight country star, won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song, and was also nominated for Song of the Year — not a common feat for a country song at music’s biggest awards night.

Womack has four gold-certified records, with I Hope You Dance — the 2000 country-pop album sharing a name with its hit single — achieving triple platinum.

The writers behind “I Hope You Dance” described the song as being “based on the narration of a mother expressing the wish that her children will step out and embrace life, and take a chance on love and faith,” according to an interview with American Songwriter, making it a perfect homecoming song for the returning couple and their bundle of love.

After hearing about the hilarious mishearing of her surname on Love is Blind, Womack gifted Galileo a cuddly wombat today in the spirit of the accidental pun. In the new episode, Zach and Bliss revealed a hand-made outfit crafted by Womack, similar to one she made her own daughter when she was born.

