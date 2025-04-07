‘One of my favorite things ever’: James Gunn pats himself as he reveals ‘Peacemaker’ season two teaser and release date

Fans have reacted to the release of a new teaser for the second season of Peacemaker, with series creator James Gunn also weighing in on the fanfare.

In case you missed it, a short clip promoting the sophomore installment of the DC series was released on Sunday, as part of a broader supercut teaser revealing other shows coming to Max throughout this year. It marks our most expansive insight into the new season of Peacemaker yet, with clips of John Cena’s return as the titular anti-hero and all the action-packed hijinks you’d expect from a Gunn and DC outing.

Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2025

While the teaser only lasts ten seconds (which is more than enough time for Cena to remind us of his scene-stealing status), Gunn did provide us with more details in the form of the long-awaited release date for Peacemaker season two. We now know that the show will return for its next victory lap on August 21 on Max, and will encompass eight episodes. Ratcheting up the hype ahead of its release, Gunn took to social media to reflect on the teaser for Peacemaker’s second season.

“Counting the days until Peace on Earth,” the DC Studios co-president wrote alongside the clip. Gunn went on to explain that he had “just finished the [Digital Intermediate] & Mix on the Season Premiere” of Peacemaker, and described it as “one of my favorite things ever.” Fans seemed equally enthused with the update, and flocked to X to share their thoughts on the Peacemaker teaser. “I have to rewatch season one again to get ready,” one fan wrote, with another adding that they were “SO hyped for this.”

So excited to for everyone to dance with us again…the @DCpeacemaker family has such a special place in my heart and really loved making this season 🧜‍♂️.#Peacemaker is coming to @StreamOnMax this year! @DCOfficial pic.twitter.com/BZyIaiTBCR — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 7, 2025

Cena himself even joined in on the celebratory vibe. “So excited [for] everyone to dance with us again,” the actor wrote. “The [Peacemaker] family has such a special place in my heart and really loved making this season.” The release date reveal adds to a flurry of updates we’ve gotten around Peacemaker’s second season in recent months. In November, we were treated to an even briefer teaser of the show that included a cameo from Frank Grillo in the role of Rick Flag Sr. After that, Gunn revealed that the show had reached a production milestone as it wrapped filming towards the end of last year.

Now, we’re just weeks out from Peacemaker finally becoming a reality, but it’s not the only buzzy show to land on Max this year. The Peacemaker teaser was one of multiple to appear in the streamer’s promotional video, with clips also shown from season two of The Last of Us, the new installment of Hacks, and the Steve Carrell-starring Mountainhead. Naturally, though, it was Cena’s appearance that captured the attention of fans, and honestly, we can’t blame them for being distracted.

Thankfully, they’ll be fed with far more than just Cena content, since Peacemaker joins a long list of fellow upcoming DC projects in the works, including the much-anticipated Superman, as well as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns and The Authority. In the meantime, fans will get to soak up all of Cena’s greatness when Peacemaker hits screens in August.

