‘The Last of Us’ season 2 finally gets release date update, so it’s time to mark those calendars

In recent years, HBO has had many hits, but one of the biggest has been the small-screen adaption of the hit video game The Last of Us. Naturally, given the mammoth success of season one, it will return for another outing, and now we know when exactly it will land.

HBO’s The Last of Us began airing in January of 2023 and instantly became a hit. The show succeeded in not just capturing the audience that was already in love with the franchise from the video games, but also in bringing in millions of new viewers who weren’t previously familiar with the beloved intellectual property.

On Jan. 6, 2024, Warner Bros. Discovery officially announced the release month for season two of The Last of Us, with a fresh new trailer showing off footage from the upcoming season. The Last of Us Season 2 will be released in April of 2025, so it’s time to whip out your calenders and start counting down the days.

Season 2 will include 7 episodes in total, so you’ve got at least seven weeks of the show to look forward to. Alongside the release month’s announcement, a logline for the next season was also shared — and it revealed how long the time skip will be between the first two seasons.

“Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The cast of The Last of Us season two is mostly made up of returning stars which include Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Gabriel Luna. But there are also new cast members joining the mix, including Kaitlyn Dever, who will play Abby, and Isabela Merced who will portray Dina. You can check out the full list of stars set to appear on IMDb right now.

Season 2 of The Last of Us is something that fans of the franchise have been curious about, given how the story was handled in the game series. The Last of Us 2 was slammed with criticism from gamers when it was released, with a large portion of that backlash coming as a result of questionable narrative decisions. It remains to be seen if any of this will be changed for the show, but given how faithful the first season was to the original game, it’s not likely. Of course, there’s still a large portion of gamers out there who loved the sequel, so keeping things the same would be welcome news for them.

In the new teaser footage shared ahead of the upcoming season, we get a variety of different shots that show battles going down between both the survivors themselves, and the infected — but for those who haven’t played the second game, it may be a little hard to follow exactly what is going on. The good news is that all will be revealed when the show returns in April.

If you haven’t yet rummaged through HBOs The Last of Us, or just want to refresh your (hopefully not undead) brain before season two gets here, then you can stream every episode of the series so far on Max right now.

