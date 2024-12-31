‘He knows he’s the daddy’: Pedro Pascal ditches the snow for coconut water and short shorts at the beach

Pedro Pascal, aka, the internet’s very own “zaddy,” turned up the heat this holiday season by swapping winter snow for tropical sunshine. And it’s all the heat you need to keep you warm this season.

Recommended Videos

Pedro was caught by the waters, wearing maroon swim trunks, and the internet’s response is just about what you’d expect: pure chaos, thirst, and a little bit of envy. His curly hair, clearly blessed by the sea salt air, was perfectly tousled as if the ocean knows it’s grooming a star.

Everyone’s favorite online “zaddy” strikes again

He knows he’s the daddy. — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) December 25, 2024

Pascal’s friend Lauren Alexander, founder of LNA Clothing, did us all a favor by sharing the thirstiest Instagram stories of the season. In one clip, Pedro lounges on a sunbed, showing off his abs, while casting a smoldering glance directly into the camera. The Game of Thrones alum was living his best life on the beach, coconut water in hand, and catching up on some light reading.

Pedro was reading Olga Tokarczuk’s Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead. So yeah, even his book choices are sexy. And would any Pascal sighting be complete without his coy little smirk? You know, the kind of smirk that says, “Yeah, I know you’re looking.”

Pedro Pascal with Brandon Campbell in new photo. pic.twitter.com/alnZ7HTbTW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2024

But wait, there’s more. Another snap showed Pedro standing beachside with composer Brandan Campbell, another Game of Thrones alum, while casually sipping coconut water from a massive green coconut. In one photo, he threw on a loose white tee and some swim shorts while hanging out with singer Omar Apollo and talent manager Franklin Latt.

Why we’re all obsessed with Pedro Pascal

Let’s be real: Pedro Pascal’s recent beach trip isn’t just about aesthetics. It’s the energy he radiates. Whether he’s dodging fungal zombies in The Last of Us or serving us dominant energy in Gladiator II, Pedro just gets it. He’s charming, self-aware, and knows exactly why the internet can’t stop crushing on him. In fact, when asked about his daddy status in an interview, Pedro laughed it off, saying he’s just having fun. And honestly? That’s what makes him all the more likable.

📸| Pedro Pascal via Omar Apollo IG. pic.twitter.com/iSOlHKtvPL — Pedro Pascal News Brasil (@PedroPascalNews) December 25, 2024

If you’ve already replayed the Instagram stories 12 times, and need more Pedro Pascal in your life, don’t worry. While the actor’s rise to fame has been steady, the past year has been absolutely stellar for Pascal, and like the man himself, his career just keeps getting better! The actor has an exciting lineup of projects.

He’s starring in Matt Shakman’s Fantastic Four reboot, which is poised to fully resurrect the currently limping MCU. Pascal will also star in a modern western by Ari Aster, and Celine Song’s rom-com Materialists. And, of course, he’ll return as Joel Miller in season 2 of The Last of Us, which will air on Max in 2025. But for now, Pedro Pascal is serving short shorts, coconut water, and a masterclass in how to own your status as the internet’s daddy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy