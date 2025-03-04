Who is Meghan Markle’s ‘sister’ Delfina Blaquier, as seen in Netflix’s ‘With Love, Meghan?’

With Love, Meghan is finally on Netflix, and just as was promised it’s a light-hearted, breezy series that might be light on the helpful cooking advice but at least it’s heavy on the reality show aspect as Meghan Markle is joined in the kitchen by a range of her affluent friends, many of whom will be familiar to viewers.

While Netflix subscribers are bound to recognize the likes of Mindy Kaling and, of course, Prince Harry (who — spoilers — turns up for a Marvel movie-like cameo in the final episode’s last 10 minutes), one member of Meghan’s motley crew who they might not know is Delfina Blaquier, who features prominently in With Love, Meghan. So who is Meghan’s honorary sister and what is the awkward connection she has to some rival royals?

Meghan and her “sister” don’t let ties to Royal Family come between them

Meghan does have an actual sister — Samantha Markle, her half-sister on her estranged father Thomas’ side, who has attempted to sue the duchess multiple times — but it’s probably fair to say she sees best friend Delfina Blaquier as much more of a treasured sibling. Their close bond is so strong that they don’t let Delfina’s separate friendship with another Royal couple from causing any friction.

The daughter of racing driver Delfina Frers and Eduardo Blaquier, scion of one of the wealthiest families in Argentina, Blaquier was a high jumper prodigy and youth athlete in her younger years, although these days she spends her time as a photographer. Blaquier came into Harry and Meghan’s orbit through being the wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, a good pal of Harry’s since 2007. Figueras previously turned up in Harry’s recent Netflix series, POLO, so it only makes sense that Meghan paid along the favor in her own show.

At the same time, though, the Figueras-Blaquiers are also on good terms with Zara and Mike Tindall, Prince Harry’s cousins, the daughter and son-in-law of his aunt, Princess Anne. As Zara is likewise a big polo enthusiast, the Argentine couple have been snapped with the Tindalls on occasion, even as recently as this January. In fact, the foursome were photographed together on the same day that the first trailer for With Love dropped, which initially seemed like a big snub to the Sussexes.

Still, her role in the series itself proves that Meghan and Delfina remain as thick as thieves. Back in 2022, Blaquier took to Instagram to heap praise on her bestie, no doubt in response to whatever backlash Meghan was receiving at the time. “M – looking forward to many more of these times with you and H. Getting to spend time together over these two months was so special. I wish everyone knew you the way you are,” she gushed.

Blaquier continued, “My sister, my now fellow “pwife” (polo wife) – genius of you to come up with this. Can’t wait to see you again soon, to share thrill, hikes, and just more chill time. You also have my respect. Keep walking, steady and strong. Listen to your heart, that will guide you well, because you have a big one and it’s a beautiful one. I love you my darling.”

Never one to miss an opportunity to praise and promote her pal, Blaquier also didn’t waste the chance to shout out the arrival of With Love on Netflix. “It’s here! So proud of you, M!” she penned in a post shared on Tuesday. “Watching you pour your heart into this project with so much passion, intention, and purpose has been incredible. You were truly in your element, and it was such a joy to witness.”

Given her fraught relationships with both her blood relations and her in-laws, at least Meghan Markle has built up her own found family around her in L.A. (especially as the Sussexes’ self-imposed exile doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon).

