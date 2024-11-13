Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha makes humiliating blunder of naming Prince William in court docs alleging she ‘received realistic death threats’ from royal’s fans

Samantha Markle has embarrassed herself with her lack of knowledge about the royal family her half-sister Meghan Markle married into. Now she’s humiliatingly dragged Prince William into her ceaseless plight to earn a large paycheck from her defamation case against her estranged sibling.

Recommended Videos

Samantha has brought her case to the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit after it was tossed out of court the first time. In the filing seen by Newsweek, she alleged that she suffered socially and emotionally following the release of the Netflix series Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

After repeatedly failing to identify any statements that could support her defamation claim in either Finding Freedom,

the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, or the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, Samantha Markle’s case against her half sister has been DISMISSED with prejudice pic.twitter.com/JE6jnas2Nu — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 12, 2024

She specified a five-minute segment in the show that suggested she had been part of a group that spread hate or “disinformation” about Meghan. The clip ends with the royal saying: “You are making people want to kill me. It’s not just a tabloid. It’s not just some story. You are making me scared.”

Interestingly, Twitter (now X) banned Samantha’s account @TheMarkleSammy in 2022 following a Buzzfeed investigation that found the account had been spreading lies and criticism of the royal for years. The misinformation included that Meghan was never pregnant, that she hired a surrogate to have Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and that Prince Harry is not their real father. There is no evidence to prove her claims and her lawyer then, Douglas Kahle, blamed the tweets on a hacked account.

"You are making people want to kill me. It’s not just a tabloid, it’s not just some story, you are making me scared… And you’ve created it for what? Because you’re bored or because it sells your papers or it makes you feel better about your own life?"



—Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/HgUhfzS4vW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

The docs continued that Samantha was “forced to move residences, retract from public outings” and that she “faced realistic death threats” from fans of the royal who vowed to protect her. The filing also alleged that Meghan “verbally attacked” her sister in the documentary and she now “downplays the effect that her own words” have on her sister.

“In other words, Samantha has suffered very real effects as a result of Meghan’s intentional, harmful, and disparaging campaign against her disabled sister, Samantha. The truth of the matter is that Samantha took no part in any of the online harassment which Meghan faced…She was also most certainly not part of any of the racist harassment that Meghan has unfairly suffered.”

As serious as the court documents sound, there are glaring mistakes that would make even Meghan’s supporters pity Samantha’s efforts. For example, papers repeatedly and incorrectly referred to Prince Harry as the Prince of Wales.

GB News pointed out the Prince of Wales mistake nine times and one read: “Amidst the ongoing publicity of their fairytale engagement and wedding, and subsequent fallout with the ‘Royals,’ Meghan started a production studio, Archewell Productions with her husband, Harry, Prince of Wales.”

Another erroneously referred to the Netflix series as a look into the “inner lives of Meghan and her husband, Harry, Prince of Wales, discussing everything from their early lives to their wedding and eventual fallout with the Royal Family.” Third, the doc noted: “It is safe to say that prior to Meghan’s engagement to Harry, Prince of Wales, the world at large never heard of Samantha Markle.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s legal team accurately referred to Prince Harry as “Prince Henry of Wales.” Currently, Prince William holds the title of Prince of Wales and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. King Charles III would have been dragged into Samantha’s defamation case against Meghan had he not passed down the title to his son following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, 2022.

We all have embarrassing relatives we wish would stay quiet, so Meghan has our sympathies.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy