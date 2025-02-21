‘I think there’s a misconception’: Meghan Markle’s A-list pal speaks up to defend friend amid backlash

Is Meghan Markle facing more criticism right now than when she first married Prince Harry? Considering her recent brand name shift and the negative attention on her upcoming Netflix series, the answer might be yes.

But according to Mindy Kaling, Markle is a great friend, and people don’t know the real her. Kaling appears in an episode of Markle’s series With Love, Meghan, and in an interview with TIME Magazine, the actress explained that when she was on mat leave after having her third child, a daughter named Anne, Markle asked if she would come to Montecito. Kaling loved the idea, especially since it was great timing, and said Markle sent her home with a care package of hot sauce, jam, and produce. She called Markle “very generous” and said she “knew I needed a break.”

Screengrab via Netflix/YouTube

Kaling explained, “I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness.” She called her “down-to-earth” and praised her “fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.”

Who doesn’t want to make those things simpler and less stressful?! I’d be happy if a friend invited me to their California home, cooked for me, and gave me hot sauce. So, it’s no wonder Kaling thinks Markle is a good pal. In all seriousness, though, this is a sweet story that proves Markle cares about the people in her life… and also shows that even though she’s left royal life, she’s never left the limelight. After all, she asked her famous actress and writer friend to come over and their time together was filmed for a Netflix lifestyle show. But, honestly, no shade because this is how the other half lives!

This isn’t the only time The Mindy Project actress (and creator of my fave underrated sitcom, The Sex Lives of College Girls) had some kind words for Markle. When she stood on the red carpet of the 2025 Golden Globes, Kaling said the Suits star’s backyard has chickens, which she joked she couldn’t do, and added Markle “unsurprisingly kind of blew me out of the water.”

Photo via Netflix

I might be more interested in With Love, Meghan than Stranger Things season 5. Okay, maybe that’s going a bit too far, but I need to know what food Markle talks about on the show. Any recipes she has shared in the past do look and sound delicious. As The Guardian reported, she once shared an awesome Thanksgiving meal on her lifestyle blog The Tig, which included a roasted acorn squash wedge salad. One of her most beloved recipes is Zucchini Bolognese, which no one would complain about, and she has good taste in breakfast, too. She once said she loves “blueberry johnnycakes with extra crispy bacon and maple syrup” and will also eat avocado toast and poached eggs or an Acai bowl in the morning. Sign me up.

Furthermore, Kaling isn’t Markle’s only celebrity pal who has said nice things about her in the past few years. According to E! News, Patrick J. Adams, Abigail Spencer, Priyanka Chopra, and George Clooney are just a few of the famous names who have said the treatment of Prince Harry’s partner has been unfair. So, while no one is certain how good With Love, Meghan actually is, I’ll take Kaling’s word for it and check it out.

