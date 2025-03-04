Kate Middleton reduced to tears as Prince William torpedoes her plans to ‘really talk’ with Prince Harry

When 2025 began, we heard rumblings that Kate Middleton had set herself an ambitious new year’s resolution that put the rest of us to shame with our promises to drink less and cut back on the sweets. Rumor has it, the Princess of Wales had promised herself that she would mend the broken relationship between feuding brothers Prince William and Prince Harry by the end of the year.

Recommended Videos

Kate is nothing if not a fast worker, apparently, as the latest intel claims that she might’ve already succeeded in getting the two princes to break bread and sit down together. If true, this is a huge step in the right direction for a Royal Family reconciliation. And yet it seems that Kate still has her work cut out for her as one third of the trio is not so keen on the whole kiss-and-make-up idea. William, we’re looking at you.

Prince Harry has first face-to-face meeting with Kate and William in years… or does he?

Photos by Samir Hussein/WireImage and Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As per a bombshell report by Closer, the Waleses had an unexpected guest make a secret appearance at their recent family vacation to the island of Mustique last month as Harry apparently paid his brother and sister-in-law a brief visit. The report claims that the duke popped by during William and Kate’s holiday during Valentine’s week on his way back from Canada’s Invictus Games.

According to Closer‘s “source,” Kate had put the motions in gear on this one “a couple of months ago” and convinced Harry to come see them to enjoy having “some privacy away from prying eyes every time he’s in the U.K.” That said, Harry is noted to have hesitated from committing until the “last minute” so he only dropped by for a “hurried visit,” staying with a friend at a nearby villa.

“Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening,” the source stated. “Kate hoped that this would be an opportunity for them all to really talk and try to get some resolve after years of fighting.”

Unfortunately for Kate, it seemed William’s attitude on the day soured the mood. “William was frosty the entire time and didn’t really engage, but Kate was quite tearful at points – it made her realize how she’d desperately missed Harry and how sad it was they’re all living totally separate lives now,” the source continued.

By the sounds of it, the meeting wasn’t everything Kate hoped it would be and William’s lack of interest means it might not be the first rung on the ladder to things looking up that it could’ve been. “Kate did her best to try to get them talking, but it was clear that William wasn’t interested and was incredibly guarded amid his lack of trust for his brother,” said the source. Still, Kate apparently remains determined to make it work: “Kate is desperate for the brothers to make peace and find a way that Harry can come back into the fold.”

Here’s the curious thing, though: Closer notes that when they reached out to a source in Harry’s camp to confirm the information, this second source maintained that such a meeting never took place and that the prince flew back to Montecito directly after the Invictus Games ended. So is this historic first face-to-face meeting in years actually just a daydream of Kate’s or did it really happen? Maybe we’ll never know. Whatever the truth, she still has nine months left to make good on her royal resolution.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy