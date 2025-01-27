Kate Middleton ‘desperate’ to get Prince William and Prince Harry talking again, and she’s given herself a deadline to do it

Kate Middleton is a woman on a mission, and it seems that mission is to deprive the Royal-gossiping world of one of its favorite topics — or maybe create a brand-new one, depending on how you look at it. The Princess of Wales is said to be determined to end the feud between husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry single-handed. And, well, if there’s anyone that can do it, it’s her.

Everyone knows that William and Harry haven’t been on speaking terms for years now, but what’s less discussed is that Harry and Kate were once as close as in-laws can be, with the Duke of Sussex very much treating Catherine like the sister he never had. Then, of course, came his marriage to Meghan Markle and things soon soured between the quartet of Royals who were briefly dubbed “The Fab Four.”

With the trials and tribulations of 2024 behind her, Kate is supposedly set on bringing back the good times and washing away the bad (blue) blood between the princes. And she’s got a deadline to do it, too, so she might want to get her skates on.

“Kate’s keenly aware of how precious life is”: Princess Kate determined to end William/Harry feud post-cancer recovery

Most people’s new year resolutions are relatively simple, like read more books or eat less chocolate, but Kate Middleton’s promise to herself for 2025 will take a lot more than just a bit of willpower: she’s dedicated to mending the Royal Family by bringing brother and brother together again.

As per Closer Magazine, an insider source claimed that Kate has set herself the goal of getting William and Harry to sit down together by the end of the year.”If Harry and William can sit down together and make some progress, that will make it much easier for the four of them to eventually sit down and break bread,” they revealed. “It’s all about baby steps right now but Kate is very keen to get the ball rolling.”

The impetus for Kate’s sudden desire to bring this chapter of the fractured family to a close is obvious. Having gotten through her cancer treatment — the princess recently revealed she is in remission — Kate is well aware that things can change at any moment, so she wants to make sure this feud won’t drag on too long and cause someone a lifetime of regret.

“In her heart of hearts, Kate wants Harry to come back to the U.K. with them and end the feud with William – and their father King Charles,” the source claimed. “This wall of silence can only go on for so long, and after everything she went through last year, Kate’s keenly aware of how precious life is. She doesn’t want to hang on to bad blood, and she doesn’t want William walking around with that weight on his shoulders either.”

Kate’s ambitions are absolutely altruistic and good-natured, but the job of scrubbing away years of accumulated hurt and resentment between the king’s two sons may prove too much even for her — especially by the end of this all-too-brief 12-month period so she can check this resolution off her to-do list. Still, if Kate can’t do it then no one can.

