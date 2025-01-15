In a rare social media announcement, Catherine, Princess of Wales has confirmed that her cancer is in remission and she is now “focussed on recovery.”

It comes just under a year after the Royal family member shared in a much-discussed video message that she was receiving treatment for cancer, after earlier stepping back from royal duties to undergo an unspecified abdominal surgery. Months later, in September, Middleton shared an update that her chemotherapy had ended and that she was “cancer-free,” but this marks the first time she has confirmed her official in-remission status.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” Middleton wrote. She went on to explain that it will “take time to adjust to a new normal,” but that she is “looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead.” More broadly, the princess took time to thank The Royal Marsden Hospital in London where she received treatment, expressing gratitude “for looking after me so well during the past year.”

She also thanked all those “who have quietly walked alongside” both herself and her husband, Prince William, as they “navigated everything.” In another update, Middleton used to post to announce her new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, which will see her support groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promote patient and family wellbeing. “My hope is that… we might save many more lives, and transform the experiences of those impacted by cancer,” she wrote of the new role.

It marks a welcome update in Middleton’s months-long cancer journey, which attracted intense scrutiny last year as the royal delayed publicizing her health struggles to give her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, some time to process the news in private. The delay led to a firestorm of conspiracy theories, not helped by an edited image of the princess and her family and the earlier revelation that her father-in-law, King Charles III, was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

On that front, Buckingham Palace revealed last month that Charles’ cancer treatment is “moving in a positive direction,” but that his “treatment cycle will continue into the new year.” Confirmation of the King’s health issues came after a hospital visit for the unrelated issue of a benign prostate enlargement. Amid the double-blow to the royal family, Prince William has remained relatively tight-lipped about the ordeal, but did say in November that 2024 had been “brutal” and “the hardest year in my life.”

Middleton’s remission status comes amid reports that she and William are preparing to take the reins from Charles, with rumors swirling that they are poised to break some traditions, rule with an iron fist, and make major changes to their public image. “[Middleton] has shown that she is very much in charge of her own agenda and that’s to be admired,” a royal observer said earlier this month. concluded. “Both Charles and William believe she has all it takes to be Queen when the time comes.”

In other royal news, Meghan Markle made the decision to postpone the release of her new lifestyle Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, to allow time to “focus on the needs of those impacted” by the LA wildfires, the Duchess said in a statement last week.

