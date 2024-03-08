Prince William’s response to the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories has been revealed

With the royal family keeping their lips zipped on what’s going on with Kate Middleton, social media has been extra vocal to make up for it as everyone has their own personal theory on the “real” reason for why the Princess of Wales has been MIA since Christmas.

As we all know, the official line is that Princess Catherine is recovering from “planned abdominal surgery,” which was undertaken in January, but the uncharacteristic silence from the future queen has only led to endless speculation that there’s something else going on behind the scenes. Even when Kate was actually glimpsed, sharing a car ride with her mother, this did nothing to quell the conspiracies, as many are convinced that it isn’t even Kate or that it provides evidence she’s had a stroke.

Kate’s husband Prince William has been dragged into the conspiracies too, with some of the darkest involving the man next in line for the British throne. But what is the Prince of Wales’ response to the whole thing?

The Palace has broken its silence on all those Kate Middleton disappearance theories

By the sounds of it, Prince William is not exactly putting much stock in what people are discussing online as he’s either oblivious to many of the conspiracy theories surrounding himself and his wife or simply doesn’t care about them. In a rare official comment from the palace during this period, William’s perspective on the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories has been revealed.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” was the curt response provided to PEOPLE by a royal spokesperson, in regards to the prince’s current priorities.

The “work” mentioned in the statement refers to William’s continued commitment to making public appearances and carrying on his regular royal duties during his wife’s recuperation. Prince William has also been seen taking his children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, to school in their home county of Berkshire. William also recently visited a Welsh school to mark St. David’s Day on March 1, where he accepted gifts for Kate from the students.

Basically, people can speculate all they like about William and Kate, and even ruminate on what might happen if he was charged with a serious crime, but the prince isn’t about to open an X account and start firing back.