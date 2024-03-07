Where is Kate Middleton now?

Typically it’s not all that hard to pinpoint the location of the British royal family. The Windsors are, after all, some of the most frequently photographed people on the planet and they live in literal palaces, so they’re not exactly hard to miss. That’s what makes the vanishing act of Kate Middleton so perplexing.

As the whole world must know by now, the Princess of Wales has not made an official appearance since Christmas Day, with the only official comment regarding her uncharacteristic disappearance being that she went into hospital for “planned” abdominal surgery in mid-January. That was weeks ago, however, and Kate remains radio silent and is confirmed to remain out of the public eye until at least after Easter.

The conspiracy theories over what’s “really” happened to Prince William’s wife range from the troubling — some think Kate may have suffered a stroke due to a side-effect of her surgery — to the truly bizarre — alien abduction, anyone? — but it’s almost hard to blame people for getting creative when it comes to guessing what’s going on with Kate as so little has been revealed. However, based on the one shred of recent evidence we have, we can likely establish Princess Catherine’s current whereabouts.

Where is Kate Middleton right now?

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Exactly what’s going on with Kate remains a mystery, but we do know where she is in the world right now. Well, we think. In the first look at her since Dec. 25, when she attended church with her family at Sandringham, paparazzi photos released in early March captured Kate out for a car ride with her mother, Carole Middleton. Princess Catherine was glimpse in the passenger seat of a black SUV, as Carole drove.

Due to her face being partially obscured by sunglasses, many staunchly believe this isn’t Kate at all, something not helped by Kensington Palace refusing to comment on the photos. There is even a line of thought that this is actually Kate’s sister Pippa or even a lookalike actress employed to fool the public. Assuming we can take these photos at face value, though, then this means that where Kate is now is Adelaide Cottage, about half a mile from Windsor Castle, on the grounds of Windsor Great Park. The favored royal residence — from which the Windsor family derived their last name, which was changed in 1917 — is located in the southern English county of Berkshire.

Kate is said to be recuperating at Adelaide Cottage from her abdominal surgery, but even if there is something else that the princess is recovering from this is definitely where she’s doing that recovering. Her husband and children are believed to be in the same location, as William is reported to be taking their sons and daughter to school every day while Kate is unwell. Father-in-law King Charles, meanwhile, is currently based in London amid his cancer treatments while Queen Camilla has earned headlines for going on an oddly timed vacation to Bangalore, India.