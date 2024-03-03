Has Pippa Middleton said anything about sister Kate’s whereabouts?

Since it began, 2024 has been all about finding out what happened to Kate Middleton and how she is doing post her abdominal surgery. While Kensington Palace has been sporadically addressing the concerns and questions about the Princess of Wales’ health, Prince William has been dodging queries about her recovery.

So, as the public curiosity grows — and rumors ranging from Kate having eating disorders to suffering from Crohn’s continue to swirl around — people are turning to other sources for more information since the palace and William refused to indulge in providing a “running commentary” of how Kate is doing since her surgery. And of late, this inquisitive spotlight has been trained on Pippa Middleton, Kate’s younger sister.

The death of royal family member Thomas Kingston, who was married to Lady Gabriella Windsor, Charles’ second cousin, has already turned heads in the direction of Pippa as she dated the late financier before marrying James Matthews. But just like she hasn’t addressed his passing, she has also not provided any comments or updates on what is Kate’s status. But there are answers if you really want to dissect the whole picture.

Now, there have been reports of Kate currently resting at Adelaide Cottage and royal commentators praising how her mother, Carole Middleton, and Pippa have been “doing everything” to help William in taking care of her. It has been deduced that the Middleton family, including Pippa, has been taking care of the princess all this time.

But just days ago, Pippa and James Matthews and two of their children were photographed while vacationing at Eden Rock on St Barts.

Since it has always been portrayed that the bond between the Middleton sisters is very strong, it wouldn’t feel right if Pippa flew off to the Caribbean if Kate’s health was anything other than completely fine. So, maybe, just maybe, when the palace says that the princess is “doing well,” believe it?