Kate Middleton is alive! The Princess of Wales was last seen in public at Christmas, before vanishing into thin air after “abdominal surgery” midway through January. From that point on she disappeared, with no photos or direct quotes being released. In this information vacuum, conspiracy theories flourished.

Recommended Videos

Well, TMZ has published what appears to be a photo of Middleton sitting in the front passenger seat of a car driven by her mother, Carole. The image was reportedly taken in the vicinity of Windsor Castle yesterday, so we at least now know Kate isn’t in a coma, dead, or any number of increasingly bizarre and lurid options.

But this long-lens image has given rise to a lot of fresh speculation, with one of the most intriguing theories that Kate has suffered a stroke, thus explaining why her privacy is being so tightly guarded.

Has Kate suffered a stroke?

If this is indeed Kate, my theory is correct. That woman has had a stroke! — Thato (@ThatoD01) March 4, 2024

First up we should probably define what a stroke is. The term refers to a condition in which blood flow to the brain is interrupted, causing brain damage. This can either be ischemic (lack of blood flow) or hemorrhagic (bleeding in the brain). Strokes are known as a post-surgery risk as a result of blood clots travelling to the brain, so this could have arisen during or after her abdominal operation in mid-Jan.

Symptoms can include partial paralysis of one side of the body, though this isn’t necessarily permanent. Stroke therapy can alleviate symptoms over time, generally consisting of physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

So what’s the evidence for Kate having suffered one? The keen medical minds on social media have enhanced TMZ’s blurry image and concluded that her mouth looks “twisted” and that there’s something “distinctively different” about her face. Take this with a grain of salt, as this diagnosis is taken from what appears to be an AI-upscaled image that removes visual noise and adds detail that wasn’t present in the original.

That said, Kate having suffered a stroke would explain why the Royals are playing their cards so close to their chest. As a public figure known for her beauty and style, we can appreciate why Kate and her family wouldn’t want images of her not looking her best to be widely circulated (which, incidentally, is why we’re not directly featuring them in this article). Plus, the extended time away from the public eye and general secrecy around her would give her time for rehabilitative therapy.

Alternatively, the amateur Gregory Houses on social media may be reading way too much into a single image – this wouldn’t be the first time Royal watchers have leapt to wild conclusions based on very little information. Whatever the case, we can be reassured that whatever Kate’s condition actually is she’s at least well enough to travel as the passenger in a car, which rules out many of the more dramatic theories around her condition.

The Palace overplayed its hand. They kept hearing no photos of Kate, so they produced one, a fake. It’s grainy at best and doesn’t exactly look like Kate. 🧐 What the hell is really going on there? In all the years of Royal Palace news, I’ve never seen them hide so aggressively. — SherBear124 (@Bear124Sher) March 4, 2024

It’s also worth pointing out that a stroke is one of the plausible theories arriving in the wake of the TMZ photo. Some are claiming the woman in the image is Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, that this is Kate’s “stunt double”, that the car appearing to have five wheels indicates it’s AI-generated, and that the notion that is an unauthorized paparazzi snap is a smokescreen to try and stop internet speculation.

Frankly, at this point, we suspect that even if the Royal family released a video of Kate explaining exactly what had happened to her and her need for privacy some would dismiss it as a deepfake and demand to know the truth behind the dark doings behind the scenes in Windsor Castle. It also seems that if and when Kate returns to public duty there will be those convinced this is a body double and that something awful has happened to the “real” Kate.

We should also bear in mind that even if Kate did have a stroke we may never get official confirmation of it. It’s possible that this could be a very minor stroke and by the time she returns to public duty she’ll be fully rehabilitated. But, if it is more serious, her condition will be apparent and some official statement will be needed.

Whatever the reality, here’s hoping she gets better soon. And we’re glad she’s not dead.