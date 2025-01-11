‘Toughest ruler’ Prince William already ruling with an iron fist, targets Royals’ perks and Prince Harry

Prince William is not waiting for a crown to showcase his royal authority.

Recommended Videos

We hear the Prince of Wales has taken the reins in ways that are shaking up the monarchy and setting a new course for the royal family’s future. Though this is something to be expected, considering his father, King Charles‘ age and health condition, it spells bad news for his brother, Prince Harry.

William, 42, is allegedly cracking down on scandals, wasteful spending, and outdated customs to make it clear that his reign will be nothing short of firm and transformative, according to a source who recently spoke with In Touch Weekly. With King Charles battling cancer and reportedly stepping back from many duties, the insider said the 76-year-old monarch has begun shifting responsibilities to his heir.

Look how happy King Charles is with his son Prince William, he’s a proud father



The King handed over the position of Colonel-In-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William. King Charles held the position for 32 years & both are helicopter veterans#PrinceWilliam #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/7AjX288v1B — The Prince (@freedom_007__) May 13, 2024

“[William] has never been more influential” than he is now, the source claimed. King Charles allegedly knows his time on the throne will be limited, so he has started preparing William for what’s ahead. By all accounts, it’s no longer a question of “if” Prince William will rule, but “when.”

And the young royal is reportedly not wasting any time. In a move that’s already ruffling feathers, he has allegedly declared his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as scandal-plagued Prince Andrew, persona non grata. “It’s no secret that anyone who pushes back against him will be swiftly shown the door. He’s not willing to take any nonsense and the word is he’s already on his way to being the toughest ruler the family has ever seen,” the insider added.

According to the New York Post, the firm’s reputation has suffered in recent years, from Prince Andrew’s disgraceful ties to Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Harry and Markle’s public royal exit. But Prince William is determined to restore the monarchy’s dignity, even if it entails burning bridges with his family members.

Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew have always gotten on well. As she said to Oprah she knew Princess Eugenia before meeting Prince Harry, how lovely of her to stand by him through all of these horrible times. #MeghanMarkleLovesPrinceAndrew #Epstein pic.twitter.com/ONMXjKI3QT — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) January 5, 2024

First on the chopping block: His uncle Prince Andrew, who has been relegated to the shadows since 2019 following accusations of sexual abuse and his disastrous BBC interview. Despite attempts by Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to bring him back into the fold, Prince William has reportedly drawn a hard line. The disgraced duke wasn’t even invited to Royal Christmas last year, as pointed out by the insider.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes, whose tell-all interviews and Netflix series have added fuel to the royal firestorm, are also firmly out of favor. William has allegedly made it clear there’s no room for reconciliation anytime soon. The soon-to-be king reportedly sees their scandals as distractions from what the monarchy should represent and instead wants to focus on the future and leave all the drama behind.

But William’s rule is not just about ousting troublemakers. He is also reportedly pushing for sweeping changes to how the royal family operates, starting with its finances. With Britain facing a cost-of-living crisis, the prince is said to be tightening the royal purse strings like never before.

“He wants expenses to be monitored closely, and any fat trimmed straight away. He doesn’t want there to be any sense that special perks are being handed out to the Royals… The days of wasteful spending and overconsumption are ending now that William is at the helm.”

Additionally, William’s vision extends beyond the budget. As an environmental advocate, he’s reportedly cracking down on private flights and wasteful consumption within the family.

While Prince William is busy reshaping the monarchy, his wife, Kate Middleton, who turned 43 on Jan. 9, has had a turbulent year. After a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment kept her largely out of the spotlight in 2024, the beloved princess announced she was cancer-free in September. She has since made a gradual return to public life, much to the relief of royal fans.

Before 2024 ended, King Charles reportedly held a private meeting with Kate to discuss the future of the monarchy under her and William’s leadership. It seems the monarch is making sure that the duchess will be on the same page with her husband once the latter ascends the throne, helping him realize his vision for a more streamlined and scandal-free royal family during their reign.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy