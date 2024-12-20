Almost 1 year after his diagnosis, we finally know why King Charles never revealed what type of cancer he has

Nearly a year after we found out about King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis, one question still looms like an unanswered riddle: Why hasn’t he told us exactly what kind of cancer it is?

From the start, Buckingham Palace made it clear that Charles had “a form of cancer.” The ambiguity left room for enough theories. Was it related to his enlarged prostate, which had been making headlines around the same time? The Palace shut that theory down but then offered nothing further. Charles left the world with a giant question mark—until now.

According to a Palace insider, this decision was deliberate. It wasn’t just about keeping his health personal. The reasoning behind the mystery is surprisingly altruistic: Charles wanted his battle with cancer to connect with anyone and everyone touched by cancer, rather than narrowing the conversation to one type. A noble aim, no doubt, but whether this approach has worked is another story—after all, ambiguity doesn’t tend to calm the media storm, does it?

Times royal correspondent Kate Mansey talks to those in the know about an eventful 2024, how it brought Team Charles closer, and what they did to survive it ⬇️https://t.co/HBDGqV7FkC — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) December 20, 2024

The public didn’t take the announcement about Charles’ cancer exactly lightly, particularly following the news about the enlarged prostate. Apparently, this one statement caused such a spike in searches for prostate health information that the NHS website practically buckled under the weight of curiosity when over 16,000 people flooded the site within 24 hours.

We can’t really be mad at Charles for not being transparent enough; at least we know that his treatment plan is going well. An insider for Sky News confirmed that the King is still in the fight. The insider explained that his condition is “managed” and that treatment is continuing positively into 2025. Things must be going well since Charles managed to press pause long enough to go on a tour to Australia and Samoa. The doctors gave their blessing, of course, but most people’s idea of a break from cancer treatment involves, you know, rest. But Charles is a man who thrives on public duty.

King Charles will be getting more hugs in Australia and Samoa. 🥰🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/49VyJAw5Bh — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) October 14, 2024

As for the future, Charles has big plans. His treatment is reportedly moving “in a positive direction”. After the Australia and Samoa tour, a Palace official confirmed that they are planning a full royal tour in 2025:

“We’re now working on a pretty normal looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms – subject to sign off by doctors. It is hard to overstate the joy that he takes from duty and service and being in public and seeing those crowds engaging with communities across the spectrum. That really does lift the spirits. You can see that.”

So, 2025 could be a year that sees Charles traveling to reconnect with Commonwealth nations. The tour would require approval from doctors, but things are looking hopeful. Charles remains determined to keep doing what he loves most: serving the public and waving at people. Plans for a full overseas tour in 2025, pending medical clearance, indicates he’s not letting his diagnosis define him.

