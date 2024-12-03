Princess of Wales Kate Middleton proves she’s ‘Queen of the Curtsies’ with impeccable bow to King Charles

Kate Middleton is steadily resuming her royal duties, and she is proving yet again why she reigns supreme when it comes to royal protocol, especially her impeccable curtsy.

Since overcoming her cancer battle earlier this year, the Princess of Wales, 42, has been taking on more public appearances. The latest of which appears to be her biggest diplomatic engagement yet this year, and she did not miss the chance to showcase her mastery of a royal gesture steeped in tradition and respect.

During the Dec. 3 state visit, Princess Kate and her husband, Prince William, 42, welcomed the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, at a private residence before traveling together to Horse Guards Parade. There, Middleton flawlessly executed her elegant curtsy during the ceremonial greeting by her father-in-law, King Charles III, 76, before joining him and William to observe the proceedings, according to People.

The curtsy, a subtle yet powerful gesture, symbolizes deference to higher-ranking royals. Over her 13 years as a working royal — and years of preparation during her courtship with William before their 2011 wedding — Middleton has perfected the art of curtsying. She’s even managed to add flair by overcoming challenges, as seen during the November 2023 state visit when she gracefully curtsied on a staircase while welcoming South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

Interestingly, the Duchess of Cambridge’s poise has extended beyond protocol to her sartorial choices. For the recent occasion, she donned a burgundy coat designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with a Sahar Millinery hat and pearl jewelry from the late Queen Elizabeth’s collection — a nod to the Qatari flag’s crimson and white. She completed her ensemble by wearing Gianvito Rossi heeled boots and carrying a burgundy Chanel bag.

After the ceremony, the Princess participated in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace. She rode with Prince William in the Australian State Coach, while King Charles and the Qatari royals traveled in the Irish State Coach. Then at Buckingham Palace, Middleton joined the other senior royals for a private lunch.

However, Princess Kate will not attend the state banquet hosted by King Charles, a decision influenced by Queen Camilla’s recovery from pneumonia, which she confirmed on the same day as the state visit. While the queen is expected at the banquet, Middleton’s absence shows her selective participation during her gradual return to royal life.

Nevertheless, the state visit is just the beginning of a busy schedule for the Princess of Wales. On Friday, Dec. 6, she will host her annual Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. She will be joined by Prince William and possibly their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

While Princess Kate’s more active role is a delight to see, whispers of a shake-up are adding intrigue to the Royal Family’s holidays. Just recently, rumors claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are breaking tradition this Christmas by skipping the customary lunch with King Charles at Sandringham’s “Big House.” Instead, the royal couple reportedly plans to host Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, for an informal family celebration.

Royal commentator Emily Andrews suggested the move might reflect tensions within the Royal Family, particularly concerning Prince Andrew’s attendance at the Christmas luncheon despite his ongoing dispute with the King over Royal Lodge. Whether or not this decision is deliberate, it signifies a shift in how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are navigating their roles within the monarchy.

