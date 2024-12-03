‘The Princess is feeling positive about the future’: Kate Middleton saves the day after Queen Camilla pulls out of major event at last minute

Kate Middleton’s cancer journey has contributed to one heck of a troubled year for the British Royal Family. Talk continues about the strained relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family, and, of course, King Charles III has his own ongoing cancer issues. Thankfully, as of September, Kate’s treatment has concluded, and she’s cancer-free. Moreover, excitingly for her fans, she’s gradually returning to royal duties.

Unfortunately, Queen Camilla has added to the Royal Family’s woes of late with her health problems. A simple chest infection has caused her to miss several events she would usually attend, such as the Royal Variety Performance and Remembrance Day commemorations, and further complications from the condition mean she will miss some other significant events in the coming days, per doctor’s advice not to overdo things.

Per the Mirror, the Royal Family will welcome the Emir of Qatar for a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom hosted by Charles. The King will welcome Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, with a flamboyant ceremony to be staged in Whitehall on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Unfortunately, Camilla will be absent from some of the activities, meaning Kate will take on more duties than planned at the event.

Last week, the Royal Family officially announced that Kate would join Prince William in greeting the prestigious guests at their residence before accompanying them to a more formal welcoming function at the Horse Guards Parade. However, with Camilla confirmed missing from elements of the occasion, it has since also been revealed that Kate will join Charles’ guests on a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace before dining with them at a special lunch.

Once the meal concludes, it’s a tradition for visiting heads of state to enjoy a small exhibition of items associated with their country’s relationship with the United Kingdom. Sheikh Tamim already enjoys close connections to the country, having attended public schools in Sherborne and Harrow before graduating from the military academy at Sandhurst. Kate will be part of the royal party that joins the Emir and his wife at Buckingham Palace’s picture gallery for the event. However, that’s where Kate’s participation will end, as she won’t attend the grand state banquet hosted by the King in the palace’s ballroom later that night.

A royal source spoke to the Mirror to discuss Kate’s thoughts on her upcoming participation in the event and her future as a whole. The source said, “The Princess is feeling positive about the future and very much looking forward to representing the Royal Family at the state visit and beyond. Her work has always been a great tonic to her as she continues to concentrate on her recovery moving forward to the end of the year and beyond.”

After the initial welcoming proceedings, Queen Camilla will join the royal party for a private lunch with the esteemed guests. She will also participate in every element but one at the evening state banquet at Buckingham Palace, including the viewing of the artifacts, which is staged in honor of the Emir.

This Friday, Dec. 6, Kate will also host her annual charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which has recently become a permanent fixture in the royal diary. We wish Kate well in her continued return to royal duties and hope Camilla returns to full health soon.

