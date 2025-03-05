‘I’m now a target’: Millie Bobby Brown is tired of people not wanting her to age

Millie Bobby Brown is over it. The Stranger Things star has spent more than a decade growing up in the public eye, but if you ask the internet, she’s apparently doing it all wrong.

Since debuting a new blonde look, Brown has found herself at the center of yet another round of online commentary about her appearance. Fans and critics alike have had plenty to say, with some claiming the style makes her look older. Others think her fashion choices give off “mob wife” vibes, and, in the weirdest turn of all, certain headlines have accused her of “aging badly.” Brown, who is only 21, isn’t here for it.

Growing up under a microscope

Brown has never had the luxury of going through awkward phases in private. She first stepped into the spotlight when she was just 10 years old, skyrocketing to fame as Eleven in Stranger Things. She was attending red carpet events and getting styled by top fashion brands before she even knew what her personal style was.

In an interview with Elle, she once reflected on how many of her friends had already figured out their style, while she was still trying to navigate hers. But as she’s matured, the conversation about her looks has taken a toxic turn. Some have gone beyond critiquing her outfits and started questioning whether she’s “aging poorly.”

This new wave of criticism seems to insist she should stay frozen in time as the same pre-teen we met in Stranger Things season 1. The moment she dares to embrace more mature fashion, change her hair, or simply exist as a grown woman, people start treating her like some sort of cautionary tale.

Calling out the toxicity

On Monday, Brown took to Instagram to address the growing number of harsh comments about her looks, specifically the ones suggesting she’s “aging badly.” In the almost three-minute video, she slammed the narrative, calling it “bigger than me,” and something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.

For refusing to remain as the same pre-teen the world met, Brown shared that she is “now a target.”

She didn’t stop there. Brown went on to directly call out specific articles that had taken jabs at her looks, including headlines like “Why are Gen Zers like Millie Bobby Brown aging so badly?” by Lydia Hawken and “What has Millie Bobby Brown done to her face?” by John Ely. She rightfully pointed out the hypocrisy of women journalists tearing down another woman.

The apology that missed the mark

One of the people Brown indirectly called out was comedian Matt Lucas. Lucas had previously joked about her “mommy makeover” look. After facing backlash, Lucas issued an apology, saying: “I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you, but I realize it has and for that I apologize.”

However, the issue isn’t just about one offhanded comment or a single article. It’s about a culture that constantly nitpicks women’s appearances and makes them feel like they can’t win, no matter what they do. It’s exhausting, and Brown is right to push back against it. At the end of the day, Millie Bobby Brown is 21. She’s not “aging badly,” but simply just… aging, alongside every other living person on earth.

