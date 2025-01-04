Millie Bobby Brown hits back at haters in the perfect way after they accuse her of ‘looking 35’ in new selfie

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has a bold response to her critics, and she isn’t backing down. Her message was a response to some of the scathing comments left on a photo she posted.

On Dec. 30, 2024, Brown shared a striking mirror selfie on Instagram showcasing herself in a printed dress paired with a chic mini Louis Vuitton bag. Her hair cascaded down her shoulder in small waves, highlighting her face and flawless makeup. She captioned the post, “me and my mini.” While many people praised Brown for her stunning beauty, some criticized her for looking older than her age.

“U look 35 what happened?” one user commented with one adding, “She skipped 20s & went straight in to 40s.” One even compared Brown’s appearance to a “40-year-old Jersey housewife,” while some questioned whether she had plastic surgery. Brown’s fans came to her defense, with one noting that she’s no longer the pre-teen who rose to fame when Stranger Things premiered its first season back in 2016. “She’s not a kid anymore. You’re still expecting her to look like baby Eleven. She’s not,” one wrote. Another commenter said people were “dumb” to quickly assume she underwent plastic surgery when it’s clear she’s just “slightly sucking in her cheeks to emphasise her cheekbones.”

Brown responded to the harsh comments by way of an Instagram Story that has since expired, where she wrote, “Women grow!! Not sorry about it,” adding a smiley face emoji to go along with it.

Millie Bobby Brown bids farewell to Stranger Things

Brown, indeed, has grown up to be a beautiful woman since her small-screen debut. She was just 11 years old when she auditioned for the role of Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things and 12 years old when the series came out. Some fans said that she still looks the same, noting that the lighting on the Instagram photo she took wasn’t flattering.

Since rising to stardom, Brown has built an impressive career, starring in films like Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Beyond acting, she launched her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills, and became a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Her personal life has been flourishing too, with a new chapter beginning when she married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024.

Now, just a few months shy of her 21st birthday, Brown is bidding farewell to the series that launched her career. The filming of the final season of Stranger Things has wrapped up, and in an Instagram post, Brown shared the emotional message she read to the cast and crew. “I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys. I love each and every one of you, and I’ll forever carry the memories and bonds we’ve created together as a family,” the actress said.

There has yet to be a Stranger Things season 5 premiere date, but it is expected to drop sometime this year. Meanwhile, fans can look forward to Brown’s next film, The Electric State, a sci-fi adventure movie loosely based on a graphic novel of the same title. Brown will star as Michelle, alongside Chris Pratt in the role of Keats. The Electric State will be released on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

