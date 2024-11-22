One of Netflix’s biggest movie franchises ever is becoming a trilogy as film no. 3 detects itself a director

The sleuthing is far from over for the daring Enola Holmes franchise. Netflix’s beloved film series is officially growing into a trilogy, but don’t expect the usual formula you’ve come to love.

This time, things are taking a much darker turn for the young and bright investigator. The third film in the series is already beginning to take shape, and the big news is that it’s found a new director: Philip Barantini. Known for his gritty and intense storytelling, Barantini plans to steer Enola’s journey in a more mature direction, giving the franchise a fresh spin.

Enola Holmes receives a promising new direction

EXCLUSIVE: 'Enola Holmes 3': Philip Barantini To Direct Netflix And Legendary Sequel https://t.co/brWwKzr8HM — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 21, 2024

Barantini, who wowed audiences with the one-take culinary drama Boiling Point, pitched his vision for Enola Holmes 3 as something akin to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. You know, the moment when Harry, Hermione, and Ron started tackling the tougher realities of life and stepping into adulthood? It seems like that’s exactly the vibe Barantini wants for Enola in her next mystery-solving adventure.

Netflix seems fully on board with Barantini’s darker approach. His previous works, like Boiling Point (nominated for several BIFAs and BAFTAs) and BBC’s Malpractice, delve into heavy themes such as pressure, addiction, and self-doubt, all while keeping audiences hooked. If anyone can bring a more intense emotional depth to Enola’s world, it’s him.

This shift marks an exciting evolution for the franchise. The first two films, directed by Harry Bradbeer, delivered a fun and adventurous introduction to Enola’s world. The films combined mystery, humor, and heartfelt themes of independence and empowerment, all set against the rich backdrop of Victorian England. Millie Bobby Brown shines as the fiercely independent younger sister of Sherlock Holmes, carving out her own place as a detective. Fans loved the witty, fast-paced storytelling and heartwarming messages about empowerment. But now, it seems Enola is ready for a new challenge. With Barantini on board, her next case could explore grittier themes and higher stakes, signaling a step forward in the character’s growth—and the franchise as a whole.

What’s next for Enola Holmes?

While plot details for Enola Holmes 3 are still under wraps, Millie Bobby Brown is expected to reprise her role as the plucky detective. This would likely be her next big project after wrapping up Stranger Things, so fans can look forward to seeing her in action again soon. Production is tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2025, and while the cast and writer haven’t been announced yet, Barantini’s appointment is a clear sign that Netflix is doubling down on the franchise’s success. After all, the first two films were massive hits for the platform, drawing millions of viewers and cementing Enola Holmes as one of Netflix’s crown jewels.

With nine books in Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries series, the potential for future films is undeniable. If Barantini’s darker approach lands well with audiences, it could set the stage for an even more thrilling and layered franchise. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite teenage detective return to Victorian-era London for more action, mystery, and intrigue. Netflix has found a formula that works with this franchise, and with Barantini at the helm, the future looks incredibly promising. Enola Holmes 3 is shaping up to be a must-watch.

