Millie Bobby Brown has a two-word answer to fans’ rude comments about her new look

Millie Bobby Brown is not interested in what people have to say about her appearance. The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram to make her feelings about the recent comments known with a two-word clap-back.

Recommended Videos

Ever since Brown premiered a new blonde look, with her long, lighter locks contrasting the dark roots of her natural brown color that she opted to keep, remarks have been pouring in. Online, people pointed out that the hairstyle made her look older, even though the star is only 21.

Some also pointed out how her recent outfits, which she has been wearing to red carpets and promotional events for her new film, the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State, match the “mob wife” aesthetic. One person’s viral post on X connected Brown’s new appearance to her marriage to Jake Bongiovi, who hails from a famous New Jerseyan family with Italian roots.

she marrys into new jersey royalty and immediately starts dressing like a sopranos wife https://t.co/GrQ2rmWD1A — sebastian (@barronobama) February 27, 2025

Animal print, metallic everything, dramatic silhouettes, and pompous hair — you could probably picture the “Eddie Falco in The Sopranos” kind of vibe in your head as you read that. The style, most commonly found in older women, was a trend for a hot second in the summer of 2024, but didn’t really take off.

But Brown, who has grown up in the public eye since she was just 10 years old, is clearly just having fun and experimenting with a new persona. Early last year, she told Elle, “[When Stranger Things took off], I was 10. I was going to these events and ceremonies, and all these big fashion brands wanted to style me. I didn’t know what my personal style was, and the only time I got dressed, other than for ceremonies, was to go to work.” Brown explained how a lot of her friends already knew their style identities before she figured out hers.

Reacting to the comments about her aged-up appearance, the actress shared a British Vogue article by Morgan Fargo titled, “No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks,” adding a simple “Thank You” in response.

Screengrab via Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

The young star’s passion for beauty and fashion has even extended into her own brand, Florence by Mills, which she launched in 2019. Filled with pastel colors and cozy, sporty options, the fashion line is catered to young women like herself.

It also looks like Brown’s current hair color is inspired by her character in The Electric State, who also sports blonde locks. The actress plays Michelle, an “orphaned teenager” who “traverses the American West with an eccentric drifter and a sweet but mysterious robot in search of her younger brother.” With a star-studded ensemble supporting her lead performance, Brown shares the screen with Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci.

At 21 — a birthday which she just celebrated on Feb. 20 — that is a lot of responsibility, but it’s nothing the young star isn’t used to by now as one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses under 25. And the haters can eat their hearts out!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy