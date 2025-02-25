‘Not my boyfriend’: Millie Bobby Brown schools photographers over Jake Bongiovi

Chappel Roan’s iconic photographer scolding from the 2024 VMAs red carpet is catching on, as other celebrities take them to task in front of everyone. This time, it was Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown.

The recently married actor was being snapped alongside her husband Jake Bongiovi at Netflix’s The Electric State premiere when she corrected photographers who had incorrectly referred to Bongiovi as her boyfriend. “He’s not my boyfriend,” she said, before sharing a giggle with her slightly flushed partner.

“He’s not my boyfriend” – Millie Bobby Brown takes photos with her husband Jake Bongiovi at #TheElectricState premiere pic.twitter.com/5jFvfjo33h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2025

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023. He is an actor and model, and also known as the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi. They shared the news on Instagram together, both posting photos of their engagement rings. Brown captioned her photo with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song Lover, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

In Aug. 2023 Brown revealed the ring is a family heirloom that came from her mother’s collection in an interview with The Times. “I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake,” she said. “They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me.”

Brown’s mom is clearly supportive of their relationship, and so is Bon Jovi. On Andy Cohen Live he responded to his son’s engagement at the ripe age of 20, “I don’t know if age matters if you find the right partner and you grow,” he explained. “I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.” He added, “Millie is wonderful. Her whole family is great. Jake is very, very happy.”

While promoting another Netflix project, Damsel, in March 2024, Brown recalled how he popped the question on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pair were on vacation when Bonjiovi arranged to go diving, something they loved doing together, early the next morning. While on the dive, she found the ring attached to a shell.

They privately tied the knot with their families over the weekend of May 18, 2024, in the U.S. before hosting a more public ceremony later in Tuscany, Italy. Matthew Modine (otherwise known as ‘Papa’ in Stranger Things) officiated the ceremony. Brown shared photos from the destination wedding on Oct. 2, 2024, writing, “Forever and always, your wife.” According to The Knot, she wore a custom Galia Lahav ANAIS dress.

Their romance began the way many modern ones do: Instagram. Brown told Wired that they struck up a friendship online, “And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?” They began dating each other in 2021, meaning they were together nearly three years before getting engaged.

They went official in Nov. 2021, when Brown posted a blurry photo of Bongiovi kissing her on the cheek while they rode the London Eye ferris wheel. They appeared on their first red carpet as a duo at the 2022 BAFTAs in London on March 13, 2022.

