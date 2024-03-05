As we age, we increasingly receive pop culture news that makes us feel old and temporarily consider our mortality. For this writer, it was the realisation that many of his favorite Disney channel shows have been off the air for almost a decade (lightyears in the entertainment world), and that the generation beneath him, Gen Alpha, has begun making TikToks.

For others, news that might send them into a tailspin is the fact that Millie Bobby Brown, who first appeared on our screens at age 12 in the first season of Stranger Things, is not only 20 years old but engaged to be married. It’s enough to make this writer start drafting his will and imminent tombstone, but what exactly is Millie Bobby Brown’s dating history, and is she married yet?

Is Millie Bobby brown married?

Image via NBC

By all accounts, Millie Bobby Brown is not yet married. However, the Stranger Things star is engaged, and announced the news of her imminent nuptials in Apr. 2023. Brown is engaged to 21-year-old Jake Bongiovi, an actor and model, and the son of iconic musician Jon Bon Jovi. The pair revealed their engagement in dual Instagram posts, sharing images of their rings alongside captions referencing the Taylor Swift song “Lover”.

Brown and Bongiovi have been romantically linked since 2021 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The pair regularly share images of themselves on social media since then, with Bongiovi wishing his fiance a happy birthday in an Instagram post in February 2024. Bongiovi proposed in 2023, while he was swimming in the ocean with Brown, and the couple enjoyed an engagement party celebration in June of that year. As of now, the pair are not yet married, and have remained mostly tight-lipped about wedding plans.

In Aug. 2023, Brown revealed that she had not yet set a wedding date, but had been in the process of planning some aspects of the big day. The actress has said she is sorting through options for designer dresses, and described the wedding planning process as “really really exciting.”

In the past, Brown has addressed criticism of being engaged at such a young age, saying she knows when to trust her instincts and is sure of her connection with Bongiovi. “Of course I can do it in 10 years,” she told Glamour in October 2023, “But why, when I know that it’s going to work now?” As for when the couple will eventually tie the knot, those details might be kept under wraps.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in August 2023, Brown said she will keep the wedding details private, since she thinks it’s important to keep the special moments in her life “really close to your chest.” She continued: “I can say that the planning is going.” So the word is still out on exactly when Brown on Bongiovi will officially be married, but we’re sure there’ll be plenty of wedding snaps…even if they arrived a little belatedly.