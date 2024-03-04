The internet is full of videos showing wild marriage proposals — some go right, some go terribly wrong, but in Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s case, it was a wholesome mix of both.

Jake Bongiovi, Known for his acting and modeling, being the son of world famous rock star Jon Bon Jovi, and now as the fiancé of Millie Bobby Brown, knew he had to make his proposal as special as possible. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about her upcoming Netflix movie, Damsel, Brown took a moment to recount the story of how her fiancé popped the question — and whilst it sounds like it would have been a good idea on paper, it wasn’t so much in practice.

Did Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé propose underwater?

According to the actress, the reason that it all happened underwater was because the two had apparently bonded over diving, even getting their diving licenses together. Bongiovi planned the whole thing, right down to the time and exact diving spot that he would propose.

“One day we were on vacation and he was like ‘Mill you’ve got to be up at 8 A.M., we’re going on a dive’ […] and he’s telling me, like, ‘we’re going to the same spot we usually go to,’ I’m like, ‘it’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’”

Little did she know that this was all a part of the plan. The whole clip was shared on Fallon Tonight, and on Brown’s Instagram. In it, she talks about the moment he handed her the ring, which was attached to a shell. As you can imagine, it’s also pretty hard to express your real emotions under the water; it’s challenging to smile with scuba breathing apparatus in your face, and you can’t exactly talk to one another, either. Even certain hand symbols, like a thumbs up, mean something else when diving.

Did the ring get dropped?

Aside from the pesky oxygen masks getting in the way of the moment, Brown obviously accepted and put the ring on. However, when she went to show her new fiancé, it slipped from her finger, and started sinking into the abyss. Luckily, Bongiovi was able to react fast, diving down and managing to grab the ring before it disappeared forever. If that isn’t a good omen for the couple’s future, then I don’t know what is.

The actual engagement ring Millie wore while talking with Fallon was her mother’s, but that wasn’t the ring Jake proposed to her with. He actually bought a ring specifically for the underwater proposal in case he dropped it — which, obviously, turned out to be a very good call. He’d originally intended to propose with Millie’s mother’s ring — but her mother was, understandably, not very keen on the idea. Either way, it all worked out, and the couple are happily engaged, and now they’ve got a great story to tell.