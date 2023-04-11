Who is Jake Bongiovi? All about Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé and rocker Jon Bon Jovi’s son

Stranger Things has introduced the world to an arsenal of talented young actors that shook up the streaming sphere as we know it today. As Netflix’s breakthrough series, the fantasy ’70s world of Stranger Things introduced us to its anchoring rising stars, Millie Bobby Brown, Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp, and Gaten Matarazzo. For seven years, audiences and fans have kept up with these young actors as they grew within their craft, and went from being children to reaching adulthood one by one.

Most recently, Brown — who plays Eleven in the sci-fi series — announced the next step in her relationship with Jake Bongiovi, with whom she’s been dating since 2021. The couple will soon walk down the aisle as she becomes the first actress in the young cast to follow through this next stage of life, despite being just 19 years old. While some avid fans had already guessed that the ring exchange would soon occur, for some less attentive fans, Brown’s relationship status even came as a surprise alongside the announcement. So who is Millie Bobby Brown engaged to?

Who is Millie Bobby Brown’s fiancé, Jake Bongiovi?

Jake Bongiovi has been — for the most part — away from the public eye, despite being the son of one of the biggest stars in the music scene. Nonetheless, it is nearly impossible to keep a relationship secret when everyone has a camera in their pocket – especially if you’re dating one of the most coveted actresses of the past decade. Brown and Bongiovi’s relationship dates back to 2021 after the duo became friends through Instagram. Since then, they have been inseparable, and this new development has fans scrambling to know more about Brown’s affianced.

Born from Bon Jovi’s marriage to Dorothea Hurley, the 20-year-old has not sought to pursue the same career field as his father. Instead, Bongiovi has expanded his interests into the acting stratosphere, much like his fiance. In the upcoming years, Bongiovi will have his acting debut in the films Sweethearts, directed by Jordan Weiss, and Rockbottom, with both movies still in post-production. Moreover, according to his gloating father, prior to pursuing his acting endeavors, Bongiovi was enrolled at Syracuse University, but no further information has been shared on whether he returned to his sophomore year or not.

Despite having been brought up in the limelight following his father’s own astronomical success, Bongiovi still maintains a relatively low profile, befitting a young adult who is still finding his place in this ‘nepo’ world. There is still no official date for the lovebirds’ official ceremony, as Brown still has her hands full with Stranger Things’ fifth season, but one thing is for certain: This is not the last we’ll see of Jake Bongiovi.