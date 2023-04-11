How old are Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi? Ages and birthdays, explained

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are the couple everyone is talking about right now. The two have been going strong ever since they started dating back in 2021, and now, it’s time for the pair to take the next step in the relationship.

Brown and Bongiovi have recently announced their engagement to their social media followers, and while the reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, a few people are now questioning the couple’s ages. Surely, the fact that the public became familiar with Brown thanks to her portrayal of 12-year-old Eleven in season one of Netflix’s Stranger Things might have something to do with it. However, over six years have passed since then, and the actress has naturally grown up.

Milly Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s ages

Millie Bobby Brown was born on Feb. 19, 2004, to Kelly and Robert Brown, and started her acting career in 2013, at nine years old. When her relationship with Bongiovi was made public to fans, in November 2021, the actress was 17 years old.

As for Jake Bongiovi, he was born on May 7, 2002, meaning that at the time of writing, he is 20 years old, but will soon turn 21. Bongiovi is the third child of Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi — the widely-known frontman of the 1983 rock band Bon Jovi — and became friends with Brown through social media. When their relationship was made Instagram official, Bongiovi was 19 years old.

Despite some folks online having wasted no time commenting on how young Brown and Bongiovi are following the engagement news, the couple seems sure about the decision, and at the end of the day, only that matters.