Millie Bobby Brown blows minds by unveiling her new name while sharing ‘Stranger Things’ season 5 spoilers

Eleven’s gone by a fair few names across Stranger Things‘ four seasons so far — Jane Ives, Jane Hopper etc — but now Millie Bobby Brown herself is getting in on the name-changing game, sending fans into a tailspin in the process.

Recommended Videos

The Damsel actress decided to send her devoted Instagram followers into meltdown recently by sharing a batch of behind-the-scenes snaps from filming on the fifth and final season of the streaming super-smash. With season 5 is still out of our clutches for another year, every morsel of material we get is analyzed with a fine tooth-comb by online detectives whose skills put Enola Holmes to shame. So naturally folks noticed some intriguing spoilers in these pics — for instance, that they confirm the gang will return to Hawkins Lab.

Even so, there’s a much bigger reveal hidden in these photos that puts some slight Stranger Things spoilers into perspective. In the third image, Brown’s name can be seen written across a strip of masking tape — but there’s something about it that’s a little different.

What’s up with Millie Bobby Brown’s new name?

via Netflix

Brown’s post confirms that her new name seems to officially be “Millie Bobby Brown Bonjiovi.” If you’ve no idea what that’s about then you have clearly not been keeping up with your celebrity it couples. In May 2024, Brown tied the knot with Jake Bonjiovi, the model and actor probably most famous for being the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

While Brown has yet to be credited under this new name as an actress — nor does she go by it on her social media profiles — this set pic seems to confirm that Millie has privately changed her name post-marriage. Fans may have to get used to this, then, although one comment on her post offered a J-Lo-style nickname for Brown that deserves to catch on. “Millie B3…” they pitched, “just because it’s less than a mouthful!”

Millie Bobbie Brown Bonjiovi/Millie B3/MB3/Whatever You Want To Call Her is definitely having a heck of a year. In addition to her wedding, the release of latest Netflix movie Damsel, and filming Stranger Things 5, Brown also just announced that she’ll be producing a film adaptation of her best-selling debut novel, Nineteen Steps. For Netflix, obviously. Jake Bonjiovi may have her heart, but we’re pretty sure Netflix owns Millie’s soul.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy