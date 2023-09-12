What is ‘Nineteen Steps’ about? Millie Bobby Brown’s novel, explained

Have you ever stumbled upon a seemingly ordinary book that catapults you into an extraordinary escapade through the corridors of history? Millie Bobby Brown, the acting prodigy who effortlessly brought Eleven to life in Stranger Things, has bravely embarked on her literary journey with the grand unveiling of her debut book, Nineteen Steps, published on Sep. 12, 2023, and she’s taking us right with her.

Yet, Millie’s piercing gaze and a mere flick of her nose transported us into the depths of Eleven’s emotions — the agony, the optimism, and the unwavering devotion. Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, she transformed alongside the series, morphing from a cryptic lab concoction into a savvy young lady maneuvering the treacherous waters of companionship and romance. And now, with just the written word, Millie Brown graciously extends an invitation to immerse ourselves in the gripping chronicles of her family’s experience during the devastation of World War II.

A Glimpse into Nellie’s world

Amid the bustling streets of jolly old London town, we meet Nellie, an 18-year-old secretary to the mayor of Bethnal Green, who finds herself entangled in a web of love, friendship, and wartime struggles. Living with her parents, brother, and sister, Nellie shares a close bond with her ever-present BFF, Babs, whose brother, Billy, has long held a flame for Nellie. Meanwhile, as the residents of Bethnal Green endure the relentless bombings during the Blitz, their lives are forever changed.

Night after night, residents of Bethnal Green seek refuge in an underground air raid shelter. It is here that the mysterious “nineteen steps” come into play. Like her fellow citizens, Nellie methodically descends inside the shelter, counting her steps the whole way. They have to take 19 steps, make a right, and then take another seven steps before they reach safety. Little do they know that these steps will become a symbol of tragedy and mystery.

A Tale of love, friendship, and heartbreak

Nineteen Steps explores the difficulties of relationships during times of upheaval via the lens of a love triangle involving Nellie, Billy, and Ray. Millie Bobby Brown expertly draws the reader into the inner lives of her characters as she tells a tale of love, friendship, and loss. Additionally, Nineteen Steps is more than just a love story set in a historical setting; it is also a powerful depiction of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Strong and courageous in the face of loss and uncertainty, Nellie and her loved ones face the dangers of war-torn London with the support of her family and friends. Millie Bobby Brown’s story is a testament to the power of hope and the perseverance of the human heart. Although Nineteen Steps is cleverly disguised as a work of fiction, Millie Bobby Brown dedicates the book to her late grandmother, Ruth, who shared this story with her.

The narrative oozes authenticity, drawing inspiration from actual events and people. In her captivating storytelling, Brown nods to her family’s past, sprinkling the novel with a pinch of personal flair that takes the tale to a new level of depth and resonance. Nineteen Steps is an excellent example of her storytelling skills as she begins her literary career. Though the future is uncertain, her first book is an encouraging start.

Unraveling the Bethnal Green Tube station disaster

As readers delve deeper into the pages of Nineteen Steps, they may find themselves intrigued by the Bethnal Green tube station disaster. This real-life disaster occurred on the evening of 3 March 1943, when 173 people were killed as they made their way down the steps that gave the book its namesake.

The circumstances surrounding the disaster remain shrouded in mystery, with no air raid occurring on that fateful night. The bodies were discovered damp, with asphyxiation as the cause of death, and only one broken bone. The authorities withheld information at first, citing security concerns and public morale. On the other hand, Bethnal Green residents sought an investigation, demanding answers and justice.