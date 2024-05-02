Is there a ‘Verity’ release date?

Colleen Hoover’s fan-favorite romantic thriller novel, Verity, is being adapted for the big screen by Amazon MGM Studios. The New York Times bestseller will be turned into a movie, with Hillary Seitz penning the script. Seitz’s other works include Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Unforgivable. Brand New Cherry Flavor’s Nick Antosca and Chucky’s Alex Hedlund are set to produce.

It seems like Amazon is early in the development process with Verity, so there is no release date yet. Other details about the movie’s plot or how it may differ from the book are also being kept under wraps. But, because the self-published novel has been such a hit with Hoover’s fans, it’s likely that audiences will see it on screen sooner rather than later.

For all the Verity lovers, this might not come as a total surprise as there have been discussions by fans about it being turned into a movie for some time. Back in 2022, Reddit user fangirlfromtheasian posted that this has been in the works from Amazon since at least Oct. 2021. Lostintheworl also posted about this, showing a screenshot that attaches Antosca and Hedlund’s name to the movie.

Fans went crazy in the comment sections, mentioning how excited they were and even threw out actors that they would love to be part of the main cast. Amanda Seyfried, Victoria Pedretti, and Florence Pugh are just a few of the stars named.

Verity focuses on a writer named Lowen Ashleigh who happens to accept a once-in-a-lifetime job: To complete the remaining books in a series for renowned author, Verity Crawford. Once Lowen arrives at the author’s home and starts going through Verity’s materials, she finds a hidden, unpublished autobiography that reveals chilling secrets about the Crawfords’ lives. She struggles to navigate through this and her growing feelings for Verity’s husband, Jeremy, leading to a dark, bone-chilling conclusion.

In the meantime, fans can check out Hoover’s other page-to-screen adaptation, It Ends with Us, in theaters on Aug. 9. The movie stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom and Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid.

