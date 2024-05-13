The best ‘Discworld’ reading order



Truly, “A man is not dead while his name is still spoken,” as cited by Terry Pratchett. The English author and satirist was popular for his numerous comic fantasy novels set in the Discworld universe.

Over the years, Discworld has found favor in the eyes of both young and mature readers. Additionally, it has grown to become one of the most talked about fantasy worlds in the history of the written word! This series of books can be read chronologically, or can be enjoyed as stand-alone reads.

Introductory book suggestions

If you’re new to Discworld, these introductory books will leave you desperate to read the next books in the series:

Mort (1987): Ride along on a hilarious adventure with death himself.

Guards! Guards! (1989): A city of crime and corruption, where a ragtag group of guards must defend the city from the most fearsome foe yet.

Wyrd Sisters (1998): Shakespearean hilarity ensues with meddling witches, a murderous duke, and a suspicious ghost, creating a recipe for chaos.

Small Gods (1992): A satire of religion with divine repercussion.

Going Postal (2004): A conman given a second chance finds himself embroiled in a battle against corporate greed.

Sub-Series reading order

Terry’s characters were so beloved that they led to their series within the Discworld universe. Below, we present novels organized by the main character set. Immerse yourself in this fantasy’s most adherent reading path.

The City Watch Collection

Guards! Guards! (1989)

Men at Arms (1993)

Feet of Clay (1996)

Jingo (1997)

The Fifth Elephant (1999)

Night Watch (2002)

Thud! (2005)

Snuff (2011)

The Witches Collection

Equal Rites (1987)

Wyrd Sisters (1998)

Witches Abroad (1991)

Lords and Ladies (1992)

Maskerade (1995)

Carpe Jugulum (1998)

The Unseen University Collection

The Colour of Magic (1983)

The Light Fantastic (1986)

Sourcery (1988)

Eric (1990)

Moving Pictures (1990)

Interesting Times (1995)

The Last Continent (1998)

Unseen Academicals (2009)

The Death Collection

Mort (1987)

Reaper Man (1991)

Soul Music (1994)

Hogfather (1996)

Thief of Time (2001)

The Industrial Revolution Collection

The Truth (2000)

Monstrous Regiment (2003)

Going Postal (2004)

Making Money (2007)

Raising Steam (2013)

The Gods Collection

Pyramid (1989)

Small Gods (1992)

The Younger Reader Collection

The Wee Free Men (2003)

A Hat Full of Sky (2004)

Wintersmith (2006)

I Shall Wear Midnight (2010)

The Shepherd’s Crown (2015)

The Amazing Maurice and his Educated Rodents (2001)

The Last Hero, the 27th book in the series, is much longer than the other books, and often stands alone. All the books are available for purchase on Discworld Emporium’s website.

