Who does Eloise Bridgerton marry?

Could Eloise be on her way to having the most interesting relationship in the ton?
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|
Published: May 16, 2024 08:46 am

We all know Queen Charlotte’s has good fortune with the Bridgerton family with each passing season. First, we had Daphne, who married the infamous marriage-hater, Duke Simon. Then came Anthony, who, against all odds, found love in the most unlikely of places with Kate. However, last year, we saw the hesitant season debut of Eloise Bridgerton.

Unsurprisingly, nothing came of it. Since the very first season, Eloise has shown her adamancy against subjecting herself to the restrictive conventions of society. Nonetheless, she’s almost forced to participate in the marriage façade instead of declaring herself a spinster for life alongside Penelope.

At the same time, fans of the original Bridgerton books are already plenty familiar with Eloise’s future, and, most specifically, her marriage affairs — more so than those who are only watching the series. So let’s go over Eloise’s marital affairs in Bridgerton.

Does Eloise Bridgerton ever get married?

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 2
Photo via Netflix

Eloise does indeed get married in the Bridgerton books. The studious Bridgerton sibling marries Philip Crane in Julia Quinn’s literary source material. However, in the Netflix adaptation, Crane is married to Marina Thompson instead. This may mean that the show will see Eloise either marrying someone else entirely or simply not marrying at all.

At this point, we can assume that Eloise’s romantic endeavors will take a more creative approach for a few reasons. Firstly, the show appears to have steered away from Marina Thompson’s fatal character arc, which would be the only way to ensure the series would see Philip Crane available for marriage once more. Unless, of course, her passing eventually occurs off-screen and in an entirely different time period from the books.

Secondly, the actress has also expressed her wish to complete Eloise’s marital journey with a possible queer relationship. In an interview with Business Insider, Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise, shared her interest in pursuing a queer storyline that would match Eloise’s queer-coded character.

“I’ve always loved that there’s this coding that people have with Eloise,” the actress said. “There’s a strength in her that I think a queer storyline can connect with. And I’ve always been touched by that as a notion with Eloise. But yeah, there’s definitely room for all of that.” In the end, though, it does not seem like season 3 will be the time to discover Eloise’s future partner.

Hopefully, this means that in the future, we might see at least one Bridgerton stray away from heteronormative narratives — especially after the fans’ collective disappointment over Benedict actually being fond of women instead. Oh, the wasted potential.

