What happened to Marina Thompson on ‘Bridgerton’ and will she be in season 3?

The following article contains mentions of suicide and possible spoilers for season 3 of Bridgerton.

The most dramatic ton of the 19th century is about to make its big entrance on Netflix in May — thankfully so, because the wait for Bridgerton has been quite dreadful for us all. Now that we officially got a glimpse into what season 3 would look like, everything running through our minds involves but two names: Penelope and Colin.

Our own Lady Whistledown and the third eldest Bridgerton son will finally take center stage in Bridgerton, and needless to say, everyone and their mothers are buzzing with excitement. However, we mustn’t forget that the very reason Colin has started appreciating Penelope is the very catalyst of season 1’s biggest scandal: Marina Thompson. Well, Marina Crane, if we’re being historically accurate here.

Here’s a quick recap of her rollercoaster of a life: Forced to live with the Featheringtons to enter society, Marina was actually pregnant with George Crane’s twins — and thus, was forced to marry his brother, Sir Phillip Crane. Of course, that’s not all, Gentle Reader, because while all of this was happening, a certain Colin Bridgerton had been courting her all season, only to end up empty-handed and traveling to drown his sorrows. With a life like this, one might have expected some sort of happy ending for Marina — but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Will Marina Thompson be in season 3 of Bridgerton?

via Netflix

There is no definitive call for Marina’s return for season three; however, her storyline in the book does not end with her last appearance on the show. While Marina continues to be an important figure in the story, the actress who plays Marina, Ruby Barker, has voiced her adamant stance about returning to the show, citing her deteriorating mental health to Digital Spy.

“Why wouldn’t I return to Bridgerton? I wouldn’t return to Bridgerton because A) it wouldn’t be my choice, and B) when I did Bridgerton – obviously this is very much in the public knowledge and stuff like that – I had a mental health crisis. So whilst I was having the most amazing and most important experience in my professional life, my health was deteriorating so, so much, so, so quickly. It wasn’t just a manageable bout of – I don’t know – depression or anxiety or anything like that. I was seriously, seriously unwell, and I could not cope.”

Moreover, Marina’s storyline in the original series conceptualized and written by Julia Quinn involves quite a shocking ending, which Barker, understandably, could not see herself portraying safely. “Marina, my character on that show, really struggles with her mental health. That’s her story arc,” she said, “And I think that the producers… You know, she’s got a very, very tragic end. I doubt – I highly, highly doubt – that the creators of the show would ask for me, given my history, and what happened to me alongside playing that role, for me to come back and finish that storyline. It’s not going to happen. I’ve done my bit.”

What happens to Marina Thompson in Bridgerton?

Image via Netflix

In the source material for the Bridgerton series, specifically in the fifth book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, Marina Thompson takes her own life. While appearing content with her situation in season 2, Marina admits to living in a loveless marriage — which just so happens to be the most prevalent theme in Bridgerton — and feels herself to be a lost cause. This lack of love, coupled with her grief, leads Marina to end her life.

This event serves as the catalyst for Colin’s closure on the chapter of his life that he shared with Marina. However, we cannot be certain that this will be the exact route Netflix will take in the upcoming season. Given that the timeline has already changed — Colin and Penelope’s arc will be featured in season 3 instead of Benedict’s — it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume that Marina’s suicide will be portrayed off-screen (or at least without Barker on the show). Alternatively, the storyline might be omitted entirely.

In the meantime, we can only speculate that whatever decision is made in the end will be the ideal way to accommodate both the actress’s needs and the show’s established timeline. Only time will tell, though, and come May 16, we’ll certainly be binge-watching part one of Bridgerton on Netflix.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

