Do we know ‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker’s diagnosis?

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has made some shocking claims regarding Netflix’s indifference towards her struggles while filming the hit show.

The star opened up about her mental health and how she received no help from Netflix or Shondaland; the production company behind the show. According to the actress, who spoke about her experience on The LOAF podcast, she had two psychotic breaks brought on due to her sudden rise to fame and the subsequent promotional obligations. She described the situation as feeling like “I had this metaphorical invisible gun to my head to sell this show because this show is bubbly and fun.”

Last year Barker thanked Netflix for the role in one of the streaming platform’s most-watched shows, but also heavily criticized the company for failing to reach out and check on her even after she was admitted to hospital. In fact, she even claims the company kept the whole thing under wraps as the first season’s release was imminent at that point.

What is Ruby Barker’s Diagnosis?

The actress first informed fans that she was unwell in a now-deleted Instagram post from May 2022. In the post she speaks about being in hospital and the struggles she’s endured in silence, “I was carrying the weight of the world on my back and now I am at the point where I have a diagnosis, I am drawing a line in the sand.”

The confirmation of a diagnosis has had many fans wondering what she could be alluding to, however, she did not clarify at the time what she meant. Barker hasn’t spoken much more on her diagnosis since, wisely opting to keep details about her mental health private, meaning we don’t actually know what Barker’s diagnosis is and we won’t know unless she decides to inform her fans.

It seems the actress is taking the necessary steps to maintain her own mental health, speaking up about it as recently becoming an ambassador for Wellbeing in the Arts, a mental health service for individuals in creative fields.