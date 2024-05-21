The movie Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos has rewatched the most tells Bachelor Nation a lot about the leading lady

Joan Vassos — one of Gerry Turner‘s suitresses from the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor — is officially the leading lady of the highly-anticipated spin-off series, The Golden Bachelorette, looking for love on our television screens for the second time.

For those who need a refresher on Joan’s short-lived Golden Bachelor stint, she self-eliminated in the third week of the beloved competition series to head home to Maryland for a family emergency — which Bachelor Nation later learned during the “Women Tell All” was her daughter’s struggle with a severe case of postpartum depression — proving that family comes first for her.

Because she only graced our television screens for three episodes of the hit competition show, fans of the Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions about who Joan Vassos really is when she was announced as the inaugural Golden Bachelorette, from her celebrity crush to her guilty pleasure to her biggest pet peeve and beyond. Fortunately, Bachelor Nation had us covered with the answers to all of our burning questions…

In an impromptu game of 20 questions, Joan shared seemingly everything there is to know about her — letting both her silly and serious sides shine — but one response stuck out to us in particular. Revealing which movie she has rewatched the most in her lifetime, her answer explained soooo much about her personality. Spoiler alert — she is seriously a girlboss!

What is said movie exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself..

Which movie has Joan Vassos rewatched the most?

Image via ABC

In the interview with Bachelor Nation, Joan revealed, “The movie I’ve rewatched the most is The Devil Wears Prada.”

Released in 2006 and starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of “a smart but sensible new graduate (Hathaway) who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine.” Given Joan’s current occupation as a Private School Administrator — as well as her hardworking personality, according to her official biography for The Golden Bachelor — we can already tell she was just like Andy Sachs in her youth. Plus, growing up on the East Coast — although not in New York City, where The Devil Wears Prada takes place — was just an added touch!

Proving to be a girlboss time and time again, we cannot wait to see Joan dominate as the inaugural Golden Bachelorette, laying down the law when it comes to her group of guys. Given the fact that The Golden Bachelor had a not-so happy ending — with Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist splitting shortly after their televised Golden Wedding, which occurred mere months after their engagement — our fingers are crossed that Joan has some better luck in the love department on The Golden Bachelorette. After revealing that she is unwilling to move for a man, things are unfortunately looking unlikely…

