Joan Vassos’ guilty pleasure might result in a message to the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ craft services department

The identity of the inaugural Golden Bachelorette has finally been revealed. Shocking fans of the Bachelor franchise, after self-eliminating in the third week of The Golden Bachelor and simultaneously shattering Gerry Turner‘s heart on the steps of the mansion, Joan Vassos is going to be the leading lady of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette.

While Joan was previously fighting for the heart of the Golden Bachelor alongside dozens of other women – from Leslie Fhima to Ellen Goltzer to Susan Noles – she’s going to be the star of the show this time round. With this role, not only will Joan have her own group of guys fighting for her love and affection, but she can finally march to the beat of her own drum as well, and it looks like she might have a crazy request for the craft services department.

Learning more about the leading lady in a goofy game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation — where she spilled the tea on her celebrity crush, pet peeve, and favorite emoji – Joan also shared her guilty pleasure. Spoiler alert – said guilty pleasure has to do with one of our favorite sweets.

As the star of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, will Joan force (or should we say strongly encourage?) the craft services department to have these tasty treats lying around at all times? More importantly, what are said tasty treats?

What is Joan Vassos’ guilty pleasure?

It looks like donuts — of any shape, size, or flavor — are the Maryland native’s guilty pleasure, and we do not blame her whatsoever! She admitted in her interview with Bachelor Nation:

“My guilty pleasure is donuts… ugh… I can eat a dozen fresh glazed ones, or a whole bag of those Hostess mini powdered donuts.”

Nonetheless, the craft services department on The Golden Bachelorette better remember to swing by Krispy Kreme whenever they have an early morning shoot… or a late night shoot… or even a mid-day shoot. After all, it is imperative that they keep the leading lady happy — nobody wants to date a hangry person, myself included!

Donuts aside, we cannot wait to watch everything unfold when The Golden Bachelorette graces our television screens this fall. If it is anything like The Golden Bachelor, it is sure to be nothing short of sensational for fans of the Bachelor franchise, but we cannot help but hope that this one does not end in divorce…

