‘So darn sexy’: Who is Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos’ celebrity crush?

After looking for love with Gerry Turner on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Joan Vassos is about to have her own group of eligible bachelors fighting for heart on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, where she was recently announced as the leading lady. How exciting is that?

Self-eliminating in the third week of The Golden Bachelor — after receiving a troubling text and deciding to head home to Maryland to support her daughter during her struggle with postpartum depression — Joan and Gerry seemed to have hit it off during her short-lived stint on the hit competition show, notably enjoying a dinner date with one another (jam-packed with smiles and smooches) prior to her untimely exit. The world may never know whether or not she would have been “the one” for Gerry had these unforeseen circumstances not occurred — especially after learning that Theresa Nist was not “the one” for Gerry after all, divorcing mere months after their televised Golden Wedding — but whether or not the Golden Bachelor himself was actually her dream man is still up for debate.

In a goofy game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation, Joan revealed the identities of her celebrity crushes, neither of which scream “Gerry Turner.” Nonetheless, our fingers are crossed that her group of suitors on The Golden Bachelorette features a doppelgänger of either of these celebrities — or at least someone who aligns with them personality-wise — but who are said celebrities exactly?

Who is Joan Vassos’ celebrity crush?

If there is one thing to know about Joan Vassos ahead of The Golden Bachelorette, it is that this woman has true taste! Revealing that her celebrity crushes are Kevin Costner and Rob Lowe in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, she gushed:

“I just can’t choose between Kevin Costner and Rob Lowe. I was an extra in the movie St. Elmo’s Fire with Rob Lowe and have loved him ever since, nut Kevin Costner is so darn sexy and my crush on him has grown tenfold since Yellowstone.”

We don’t blame her for these picks whatsoever. After all, even I have a crush on 69-year-old Costner and 60-year-old Lowe at the ripe age of 22…

While it is safe to say that neither Costner nor Lowe will step out of the limo on night one of The Golden Bachelorette, our fingers are crossed that the next best thing is there. Joan deserves to find her perfect love story and settle down once and for all, and we seriously cannot wait to watch everything unfold on our television screens this fall. If The Golden Bachelorette is anything like The Golden Bachelor, it will certainly knock our socks off!

