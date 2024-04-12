Photo via Disney/John Fleenor
Category:
Celebrities
TV

Why are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist divorcing after only 3 months of marriage?

Is love even real anymore?
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 09:39 am

Calling all ladies, gentlemen, and Golden Bachelor fans of all ages — it’s official. After just three months of marriage and a televised Golden Wedding, inaugural Golden couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have called it quits.

Recommended Videos

Turner, a 72-year-old restaurant owner from Indiana, thought he’d found his perfect match in Nist, a 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey, on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor; he even deemed her to be the woman whom he “cannot live without” during the highly-anticipated finale. Breaking Leslie Fhima‘s heart and proposing to Theresa with a Neil Lane ring, things seemed to be smooth sailing between the two lovebirds ⏤ that is, until they stepped back into the limelight to make their gut-wrenching divorce announcement on April 12 on Good Morning America.

After holding hands with one another during the entirety of the announcement and admitting that they will continue to love each other, why is the not-so-happy couple splitting after just three months of marriage?

Why are Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist getting a divorce?

Photo via PEOPLE

Believe it or not, the reason for their split has to do with their living decision, despite making plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina with one another post-show. “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with, and then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,'” Turner previously told PEOPLE. It looks like plans, however, went awry.

After looking at their living situation and having numerous heart-to-heart conversations, Turner told GMA viewers that he and Nist came to the conclusion that getting a divorce would be best, living closer to their families, respectively.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Nist explained, assuring Bachelor fans that this has nothing to do with their love for one another, which was made possible by the beloved competition series. “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Now that they have officially split, will this be Gerry’s chance to rekindle an old flame with runner-up Leslie Fhima? We’ll have to wait and see where things go from here, but it’s safe to say that we’ll be keeping up with both parties on social media for all of the impending nitty-gritty details…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Billy Dee Williams really think blackface is defensible?
Billy Dee Wiliams
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Does Billy Dee Williams really think blackface is defensible?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs ranked worst to best
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
All ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs ranked worst to best
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to Amy Winehouse’s ex-partner Blake Fielder-Civil?
Amy Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil watch the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 at the Olympiahalle on November 1, 2007 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images for MTV)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Amy Winehouse’s ex-partner Blake Fielder-Civil?
David James David James Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How did Amy Winehouse die?
Amy Winehouse makes a surprise appearance with Mark Ronson at the 100 Club on July 6, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Amy Winehouse die?
David James David James Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What is Macaulay Culkin’s net worth in 2024?
Macaulay Culkin in 'The Pagemaster'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Macaulay Culkin’s net worth in 2024?
Taylor Mansfield and others Taylor Mansfield and others Apr 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Billy Dee Williams really think blackface is defensible?
Billy Dee Wiliams
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Does Billy Dee Williams really think blackface is defensible?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 12, 2024
Read Article All ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs ranked worst to best
Beyoncé and Jay-Z attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
All ‘Cowboy Carter’ songs ranked worst to best
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What happened to Amy Winehouse’s ex-partner Blake Fielder-Civil?
Amy Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil watch the show at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2007 at the Olympiahalle on November 1, 2007 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Getty Images for MTV)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
What happened to Amy Winehouse’s ex-partner Blake Fielder-Civil?
David James David James Apr 12, 2024
Read Article How did Amy Winehouse die?
Amy Winehouse makes a surprise appearance with Mark Ronson at the 100 Club on July 6, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Amy Winehouse die?
David James David James Apr 12, 2024
Read Article What is Macaulay Culkin’s net worth in 2024?
Macaulay Culkin in 'The Pagemaster'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
What is Macaulay Culkin’s net worth in 2024?
Taylor Mansfield and others Taylor Mansfield and others Apr 11, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).