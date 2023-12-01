‘There’s a big problem that is gone’: Are ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist both relocating?

This pair has a lot of planning to do after finally getting engaged to one another...

After two months of blessing our television screens, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor came to a close on Nov. 30, and it looks like Gerry Turner finally found his perfect match!

Losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years, Gerry embarked on his second chance (or maybe his third chance?) at finding love as the lead of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor, coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.” Letting go of dozens of women, such as stunners like Sandra Mason, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and more, Gerry got down on one knee at the end of the highly-anticipated finale, proposing to the one and only Theresa Nist.

With plans to get married on our television screens in just one month, fans of The Bachelor franchise have just one burning question when it comes to the logistics of the relationship between the duo — given that Gerry hails from Indiana and Theresa hails from New Jersey, where do they plan to live together as a couple?

In an exclusive interview with People, the soon-to-be husband and wife duo shared their plans for the near future, specifically regarding where they plan to relocate to.

Spoiler alert — Gerry will not be moving to New Jersey, and Theresa will not be moving to Indiana.

Instead, the pair will begin their life with one another in Charleston, South Carolina, with Gerry sharing their plans for the future with Dana Rose Falcone at PEOPLE.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with, and then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

While both Gerry and Theresa are in agreement to move to Charleston, South Carolina, Theresa elaborated on what exactly their home will entail in the same interview.

“We want to have a house that’s so inviting that everyone would want to come. Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun.”

Nonetheless, it is safe to say we will be keeping up with Gerry and Theresa on social media to see their big move come to fruition.

In case you missed Gerry and Theresa’s engagement, you can stream the tear-jerking finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor on Hulu.