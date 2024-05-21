‘Deal Or No Deal Island’ season 2 release window, casting, and more

The Banker is on the hunt for another worthy opponent — NBC has green-lit season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island. And here’s everything we know about the second iteration of the reality competition show.

The network revived the beloved game show Deal or No Deal, but they brought it back with a twist. Deal or No Deal Island season 1 premiered in February, and featured gameplay that mixed elements of its predecessor and reality series like Survivor. Thirteen hopefuls descended onto The Banker’s “private island” and duked it out for a seven-figure grand prize. Among the cast was Survivor legend “Boston Rob” Mariano and Claudia Jordan, a former Deal or No Deal briefcase model.

Howie Mandel, the host synonymous with Deal or No Deal, was subbed out with True Blood’s Joe Manganiello, and the 12-episode run brought plenty of drama, high-stakes competition, and powerplays. And around a week before the finale pulled in season-high viewership, NBC announced it was bringing back Deal or No Deal Island for season 2.

According to NBC’s article published on May 7, Deal or No Deal Island had captured 30 million total viewers via cable and digital platforms, and it was the most-watched unscripted show on Peacock.

The network didn’t share a release date for season 2, “but fans can be reassured that host Joe Manganiello will return to The Banker’s private island with a new cast of competitors as soon as he can.”

Speaking of casting, fans and reality TV dreamers can apply to be on season 2 right now (tap here to check out the application form). According to the application, those chosen will be flown to “an international location” to film within three weeks sometime in 2024. Thanks to Boston Rob, we know The Banker’s “private island” was located in Panama for season 1.

Those who hope to get onto the show must be 18 or older and have a current passport — applicants don’t have to be from the United States.

Several written questions need to be answered in the application, including a mini bio, “your best and worth qualities,” and “something that gives you an advantage or disadvantage in this game.” A two-to-three-minute video explaining why the applicant would be a good fit is also required.

Judging by social media activity during season 1, many viewers gave Deal or No Island a chance because of Boston Rob — a wildly popular Survivor contestant. However, the show stood on its own two feet and received a lot of love from the reality competition world.

Still, I expect at least one of the casting spots to be taken by another big-name reality veteran.

